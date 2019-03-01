New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Watch the pick of the action as Tom Latham and Jeet Raval share a stand of 254 to put New Zealand in control against Bangladesh on day two

Jeet Raval and Tom Latham struck centuries to put New Zealand in control on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton.

Raval (132) scored his first Test hundred off 163 balls just before lunch and Latham (161) reached his ton with four sixes and 17 boundaries.

After bowling the tourists for 234 on day one, the Black Caps resumed on 86-0 and piled on the runs to reach 451-4 at stumps, building a 217-run lead.

Raval and Latham compiled a 254-run opening partnership - Bangladesh finally making the breakthrough when captain Mahmudullah struck in his first over as Raval swept to midwicket.

Latham passed the 150 mark for the fourth time in his Test career before he was caught by Mohammad Mithun at slip after edging Soumya Sarkar on the drive.

The seamer quickly struck again, trapping Ross Taylor lbw for four, only for Henry Nicholls (53) to share a 100-run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (93no).

Although Nicholls failed to see out the day when he was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the signs are ominous for the tourists with Williamson seven shy of a century.

