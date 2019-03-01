Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

451-4
22:00
Badge

Bangladesh

234  (59.2 ov)

New Zealand lead Bangladesh by 217 runs with 6 wickets remaining

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

New Zealand in control after Jeet Raval and Tom Latham centuries

3:35
Watch the pick of the action as Tom Latham and Jeet Raval share a stand of 254 to put New Zealand in control against Bangladesh on day two

Jeet Raval and Tom Latham struck centuries to put New Zealand in control on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Raval (132) scored his first Test hundred off 163 balls just before lunch and Latham (161) reached his ton with four sixes and 17 boundaries.

After bowling the tourists for 234 on day one, the Black Caps resumed on 86-0 and piled on the runs to reach 451-4 at stumps, building a 217-run lead.

v

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

March 1, 2019, 9:55pm


Remote Record

Raval and Latham compiled a 254-run opening partnership - Bangladesh finally making the breakthrough when captain Mahmudullah struck in his first over as Raval swept to midwicket.

Latham passed the 150 mark for the fourth time in his Test career before he was caught by Mohammad Mithun at slip after edging Soumya Sarkar on the drive.

The seamer quickly struck again, trapping Ross Taylor lbw for four, only for Henry Nicholls (53) to share a 100-run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (93no).

Although Nicholls failed to see out the day when he was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the signs are ominous for the tourists with Williamson seven shy of a century.

Watch day three of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm on Friday.

Match Details

Date
27th Feb - 4th Mar 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Seddon Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, N J Llong
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval c Ahmed b Mahmudullah 132
T.W.M. Latham c Ali b Sarkar 161
K.S. Williamson Not out 93
L.R.P.L. Taylor lbw Sarkar 4
H.M. Nicholls b Miraz 53
N. Wagner Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 1w, 5lb 7
Total 118.0 Overs 451 - 4
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.J. Chowdhury 23 4 65 0
E. Hossain 21 4 77 0
S.K. Ahmed 22 6 84 0
Sarkar 19 1 57 2
M.H. Miraz 31 2 149 1
Mahmudullah 1 0 3 1
Haque 1 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

