New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh 1st Innings93-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal
|Not out
|67
|61
|12
|0
|109.84
|S.I. Anik
|b Boult
|24
|32
|3
|0
|75.00
|M. Haque
|Not out
|2
|18
|0
|0
|11.11
|Extras
|0
|Total
|18.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|93
Fall of Wickets
- 57 Anik 10.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|8
|0
|46
|1
|5.75
|Southee
|6
|0
|40
|0
|6.67
|C. de Grandhomme
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1.00
|N Wagner
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Feb - 4th Mar 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Seddon Park
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights
Live Commentary
-
18.3
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Astle.
-
18.2
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
18.1
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
17.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
17.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
17.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
17.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Nicholls.
-
17.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, dropped catch by de Grandhomme, fielded by Boult. How has de Grandhomme's giant hands not swallowed this ball? Bunted straight back to him with minimal power and these should be taken easily. Huge chance for New Zealand not taken.
-
17.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
16.6
Neil Wagner to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
16.5
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
16.4
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
16.3
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
16.2
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
16.1
Neil Wagner to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
15.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
15.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Astle.
-
15.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
15.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
15.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
15.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
14.6
Trent Boult to Mominul Haque. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
14.5
Trent Boult to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Raval.
-
14.4
Trent Boult to Mominul Haque. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
14.3
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
14.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Tamim is putting on a real show. Every boundary he has hit will be on the highlight reel tonight.
-
14.1
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
13.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
13.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
13.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
13.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Mominul Haque. Out-swinging half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
13.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
13.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, Spliced to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
12.6
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Raval.
-
12.5
FOUR! Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. This is incredible stuff. The Kiwis looks stunned as yet another ball thuds into the advertising boards.
-
12.4
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
12.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Three in a row. Tamim has raced onto fifty in no time this morning.
-
12.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. On the pads and clipped out of the middle of the bat. Boult is not happy with himself for that one.
-
12.1
FOUR! Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Through the covers for his 8th boundary. Tamim looks in superb touch right now.
-
11.6
Tim Southee to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
11.5
Tim Southee to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
11.4
Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
11.3
FOUR! Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Hooping delivery which is met with a thunderous on-drive. Southee thought for a moment he had his man.
-
11.2
Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
11.1
Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
10.6
Trent Boult to Mominul Haque. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
10.5
Trent Boult to Mominul Haque. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
10.4
Trent Boult to Mominul Haque. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
10.3
Trent Boult to Mominul Haque. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
10.2
OUT! Bowled. Trent Boult to Shadman Islam. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot working, missed to. Great piece of swing bowling. Keeping the ball full to Shadman even though the ball has been flying to the rope and getting it to shape away at the last moment. Only thing the batsman could have done was play straighter but that was a beauty.
-
10.1
FOUR! Trent Boult to Shadman Islam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
9.6
Tim Southee to Shadman Islam. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Astle.
-
9.5
Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
9.4
Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wagner.
-
9.3
Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
9.2
Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
9.1
FOUR! Tim Southee to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Yet another crunching cover drive. New Zealand are almost hoping Tamim is going to make a mistake playing out wide.