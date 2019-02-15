Cricket Match
New Zealand
Bangladesh
32-2 (10.2 ov)
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Bangladesh 1st
|32-2 (10.2 ov)
|Bangladesh are 32 for 2 with 39.4 overs left
Bangladesh 1st Innings32-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal
|lbw Henry
|5
|28
|0
|0
|17.86
|L.K. Das
|c Ferguson b Boult
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|S. Sarkar
|Not out
|15
|17
|2
|0
|88.24
|M. Rahim
|Not out
|5
|13
|0
|0
|38.46
|Extras
|1w, 5lb
|6
|Total
|10.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|32
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Das 3.1ov
- 16 Iqbal 6.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.J. Henry
|5.1
|2
|7
|1
|1.35
|Boult
|5
|1
|20
|1
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 15th - 16th Feb 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Hagley Oval
- Umpires
- S B Haig, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights
Live Commentary
-
10.2
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
10.1
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
9.6
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
9.5
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
9.4
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
9.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Genuine edge through the slips. New Zealand have a gap between Taylor and Guptill and that is exactly where the ball goes.
-
9.2
Trent Boult to Mushfiqur Rahim. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
9.1
Trent Boult to Mushfiqur Rahim. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
8.6
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
8.5
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
8.4
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
8.3
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
8.2
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
8.1
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
7.6
Trent Boult to Mushfiqur Rahim. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
7.5
Trent Boult to Mushfiqur Rahim. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
7.4
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
7.3
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
7.2
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
7.1
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
6.6
Matt Henry to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
6.5
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to. Much tighter line on this occasion. Swinging back enough to beat the bat and trap Tamim in the crease. The finger goes up immediately while Tamim signals the review. Pitching on leg stump and clipping the top of the bails. New Zealand have two.
-
6.4
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
6.3
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
6.2
APPEAL! Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Astle, appeal made for L.B.W. Just a hint of late movement. Tamim plays around one and is trapped on the pad. Big shout but New Zealand opt to not review with the line a worry.
-
6.1
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
5.6
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
5.5
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
5.4
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
5.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Brilliant pull shot. Well controlled and kept it down all along the outfield.
-
5.2
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
5.1
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
4.6
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
4.5
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
4.4
Matt Henry to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
4.3
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Astle.
-
4.2
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
4.1
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson. And they are off now. Slightly too heavy to let the players carry on.
-
3.6
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Astle. Touch of rain has swept across the ground. Not enough to bring them off yet.
-
3.5
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
3.4
Trent Boult to Soumya Sarkar. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Astle.
-
3.3
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.
-
3.2
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, leading edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Liton Das. In-swinging back of a length, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Ferguson. Terrific catch in the outfield from Ferguson. This was swirling as he tracked it over his shoulder but he made it look very comfortable. First one for Boult and it didn't take him long to dismiss the right-hander.
-
2.6
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Astle.
-
2.5
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Williamson. Terrible running. No chance for the single and Tamim is halfway down the wicket before he realises his partner has not moved. A hit from Williamson and he was gone by some distance.
-
2.5
Wide Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
2.4
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
2.3
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
2.2
Matt Henry to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
2.1
Matt Henry to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
1.6
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
1.5
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Spliced to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
1.4
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson. Plenty of early shape for Trent Boult.
-
1.3
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
1.2
Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Tamim Iqbal. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Neesham.