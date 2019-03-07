New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh must end a run of eight defeats in as many matches in New Zealand if they are to level the series by winning the second Test, in Wellington.

The tourists trail 1-0 in the three-Test series after losing the opening match by an innings and 52 runs after the Black Caps racked up 715-6 in Hamilton.

Captain Mohammad Mahmudullah can take heart from a much-improved second innings with the bat - Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah himself striking centuries to follow-up Tamim Iqbal's first-innings ton - but the inexperienced seam bowling attack remains a concern.

5:56 Trent Boult broke Bangladesh's resistance as New Zealand secured an innings win on day four of the first Test in Hamilton

With Mustafizur Rahman in contention to return, Mehidy Hasan may be most at risk after shipping 246 runs off 49 overs.

New Zealand's hopes of building on their series advantage may be scuppered early on by the weather, as heavy rain is forecast for the first two days of the match.

With the Basin Reserve pitch already expected to suit seamers, spinner Todd Astle - who bowled just 20 overs in Wellington, may again find opportunities limited should he keep his place ahead of Matt Henry.

Looking ahead to the match in the wake of his side's first Test win, captain Kane Williamson said: "It's going to be a different assignment.

"We know that both teams will be a little bit better for the hit out, but the surface is different at Wellington so we'll have to adapt and it is really important we do that quickly and certainly not rest on this [the first Test] performance."

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Khaled Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar

