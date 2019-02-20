Cricket Match
New Zealand
292-6 (47.2 ov)
Bangladesh
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|New Zealand 1st
|292-6 (47.2 ov)
|New Zealand are 292 for 6 with 2.4 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings292-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|c Iqbal b Saifuddin
|29
|40
|3
|1
|72.50
|C. Munro
|lbw Mortaza
|8
|7
|0
|0
|114.29
|H.M. Nicholls
|c Iqbal b Miraz
|64
|74
|7
|0
|86.49
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|c Mahmudullah b Hossain
|69
|82
|7
|0
|84.15
|T.W.M. Latham (c)
|c Sarkar b Rahman
|59
|51
|2
|3
|115.69
|J.D.S. Neesham
|b Rahman
|37
|24
|3
|2
|154.17
|C. de Grandhomme
|Not out
|13
|6
|1
|1
|216.67
|M.J. Santner
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2nb, 6w, 3lb
|11
|Total
|47.2 Overs, 6 wkts
|292
- To Bat:
- T.G. Southee,
- L.H. Ferguson,
- T.A. Boult
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Munro 4.1ov
- 59 Guptill 11.6ov
- 151 Nicholls 28.3ov
- 206 Taylor 38.2ov
- 271 Neesham 44.6ov
- 284 Latham 46.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mortaza
|10
|1
|51
|1
|5.10
|M. Rahman
|9
|0
|75
|2
|8.33
|M.R. Hossain
|9
|0
|64
|1
|7.11
|M. Saifuddin
|8
|0
|26
|1
|3.25
|M.H. Miraz
|9
|0
|43
|1
|4.78
|Mahmudullah
|2
|0
|28
|0
|14.00
Match Details
- Date
- 19th - 20th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- University Oval
- Umpires
- W R Knights, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
Live Commentary
-
47.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Colin de Grandhomme. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
47.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Mitchell Santner. Half volley, off stump moves in front working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
46.6
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Colin de Grandhomme. Off cutter length ball, off stump backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs. Sliced away way behind point. Not where de Grandhomme was aiming and his sheepish smile says it all.
-
46.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Mitchell Santner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
46.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Colin de Grandhomme. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
46.3
OUT! Caught. Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Sarkar. Mustafizur might not be pitching them but he manages to get Latham out with a juicy full toss. Not timed at all by the stand-in captain and it's a simple catch for the fielder.
-
46.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for 2 runs, shy attempt by Rahim, overthrow by Rahim, fielded by Iqbal.
-
46.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
45.6
Mashrafe Mortaza to Colin de Grandhomme. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
45.5
Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
45.4
Mashrafe Mortaza to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
45.3
SIX! Mashrafe Mortaza to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Six first ball. That is the de Grandhomme everybody has come to watch.
-
45.2
Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
45.1
Mashrafe Mortaza to Tom Latham. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
44.6
OUT! Bowled. Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to. Neesham goes for a handy 37. Looking for the big shot again and it was the swipe across the line which ended up being his downfall. Possibly aiming straight down the ground would have been a better option.
-
44.5
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Another full toss which is dealt with. Mustafizur has not got it right this over.
-
44.4
FREE HIT. Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
44.4
No ball Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
44.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
44.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
44.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
43.6
Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
43.5
SIX! Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Half volley, middle stump moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Six more. Stepping across once again and getting the ball right into his slot. Great timing and that will be fifty.
-
43.4
SIX! Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Length ball, to leg moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Terrific batting maneuvering the field to perfection. Fine leg is inside the ring so he steps across and clips it all the way.
-
43.3
Rubel Hossain to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
43.2
FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, dropped catch by Rahman. Bit of a weak effort down at third man. A catching opportunity which Mustafizur can't take as he leaves out a hand hoping for the ball to stick.
-
43.1
FOUR! Rubel Hossain to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Four more. Not the right length if Rubel wants to take pace off the ball.
-
42.6
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Glorious stroke. Spotting the fuller length and driving through the line, taking the aerial route over mid off.
-
42.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
42.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
42.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
42.3
Wide Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Short, wide outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
42.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Tom Latham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mortaza.
-
42.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Miraz.
-
41.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Tom Latham. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
41.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jimmy Neesham. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
41.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jimmy Neesham. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
41.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
41.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
41.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Tom Latham. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
40.6
Rubel Hossain to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
40.5
Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
40.4
Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
40.3
Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
40.2
Rubel Hossain to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
40.1
Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
39.6
SIX! Mahmudullah to Jimmy Neesham. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Same gap, same result. Two sixes in the over for Neesham and with 10 overs left New Zealand will be targeting 300 plus.
-
39.5
Mahmudullah to Tom Latham. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
39.4
Mahmudullah to Jimmy Neesham. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
39.3
SIX! Mahmudullah to Jimmy Neesham. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. One in the arc and Neesham isn't going to watch many of those go by.
-
39.2
Mahmudullah to Jimmy Neesham. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
39.1
Mahmudullah to Jimmy Neesham. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
38.6
Rubel Hossain to Jimmy Neesham. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
38.5
Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Length ball, middle stump moves in front working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
38.4
Rubel Hossain to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
38.3
Rubel Hossain to Tom Latham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Hossain.
-
38.2
OUT! Caught. Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Mahmudullah. A few dot balls put together and this is the outcome. Taylor wanted to let loose with his favourite swat into the leg side but it wasn't to be. High on the bat and an easy catch in the deep for Mahmudullah.
-
38.1
Rubel Hossain to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hossain.