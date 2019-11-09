New Zealand vs England

New Zealand and England will go head-to-head in the series-deciding fifth T20 international in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Eoin Morgan's side are all square going to into the game at Auckland after Dawid Malan's record-breaking hundred set them on their way to victory in Napier on Friday.

Malan's 48-ball century and four wickets for leg-spinner Matt Parkinson helped England to a 76-run win, meaning it is all to play for in the final game of the series.

With England having rested a number of their 50-over World Cup winners, including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joe Root, the five T20Is have given players previously on the fringes of the squad, as well as a number of new faces, the chance to impress.

So far, they have done just that by taking an experienced New Zealand side to a decider, bouncing back after back-to-back defeats, and, with the start of the T20 World Cup less than a year away, victory in Auckland would really give the selectors something to think about as the battle for places in the squad intensifies over the next few months.

England have rotated their side during the first four games and it remains to be seen whether or not they will shuffle their pack again with the series on the line.

Malan is one of the few players to have featured in every game thus far but, despite his heroics last time out, he is unsure if he will play on Sunday.

"I don't know if I'm going to actually play [in Auckland], I think I was only due to play four games," he said.

"That's probably why I chanced my arm such a lot. I thought 'if this is going to be the last one then I might as well try to make it count'.

"If I play [on Sunday] that would be good, but if not then that's just the way it works with the way that this tour was scheduled."

