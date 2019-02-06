New Zealand vs India

Highlights from the first T20 international between New Zealand and India as the hosts triumphed in Wellington

Tim Seifert smashed 84 from 43 balls as New Zealand condemned India to their highest defeat by runs in T20 cricket.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Seifert's efforts, backed up by Colin Munro (34) and Kane Williamson (34), helped the Black Caps to post 219-6 from their 20 overs before India were bowled out for 139, debutant Daryl Mitchell taking the final wicket in the last over of the match.

Tim Southee (3-17) was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers while Lockie Ferguson (2-22) took the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan (29), just as the India opener was beginning to fire. MS Dhoni (39) top-scored for India but the tourists were beaten long before his dismissal in the penultimate over.

After being put in to bat, New Zealand made a superb start with Seifert and Munro putting on 86 for the first wicket and Williamson ensured that no momentum was lost once Munro was eventually removed.

Seifert reached his maiden T20I half-century from 30 balls and after he and Williamson were dismissed, Ross Taylor (23) and Scott Kuggeleijn (20no) got New Zealand up to 200 and beyond.

India lost captain Rohit Sharma early in the chase and Ferguson got rid of Dhawan with a rapid yorker in the final over of the powerplay before Mitchell Santner (2-24) removed Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar in the space of three balls to leave the tourists reeling.

When Ish Sodhi (2-26) struck twice in the 11th over, the game was all but up for India. Dhoni batted through to the end of the 19th over but the required rate continued to rise by the time he was caught off Southee, New Zealand were already assured of victory - with Mitchell bowling Yuzvendra Chahal in the final over to confirm it.

Watch the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and India from 5.55am, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.