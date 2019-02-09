New Zealand vs India

New Zealand take on India in the third Twenty20 international, live on Sky Sports, with the series on the line in Hamilton.

After the Black Caps triumphed in Wellington, the tourists hit back in Auckland to level the series and set up a decider.

Victory for India in Hamilton would end a lengthy, and highly successful, tour of Australia and New Zealand on a high. They have already won the Test and ODI series in Australia as well as the one-day series in New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma's side could bring in left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as they play for a fourth trophy of the winter with Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar the two most at risk should India opt to bring in another spinner.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are set to award fast bowler Blair Tickner his first international cap with fellow quick Lockie Ferguson given a rest.

All-rounder James Neesham could also be recalled to strengthen the batting line-up after New Zealand's under-par effort in Auckland, seamer Scott Kuggleign's place in the team is vulnerable after going wicketless in the first two games of the series.

