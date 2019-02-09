Cricket Match

New Zealand

07:00
India

Teams will be announced at the toss

New Zealand vs India

New Zealand and India set for series-deciding third T20I in Hamilton

Watch New Zealand vs India in the crucial third T20I from 6.55am, Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Can Kane Williamson lead his New Zealand team past India in Hamilton?

New Zealand take on India in the third Twenty20 international, live on Sky Sports, with the series on the line in Hamilton.

After the Black Caps triumphed in Wellington, the tourists hit back in Auckland to level the series and set up a decider.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell was controversially dismissed lbw during the second T20I against India
3:08
Victory for India in Hamilton would end a lengthy, and highly successful, tour of Australia and New Zealand on a high. They have already won the Test and ODI series in Australia as well as the one-day series in New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma's side could bring in left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as they play for a fourth trophy of the winter with Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar the two most at risk should India opt to bring in another spinner.

Live International T20 Cricket

New Zealand vs India

February 10, 2019, 6:55am


Meanwhile, New Zealand are set to award fast bowler Blair Tickner his first international cap with fellow quick Lockie Ferguson given a rest.

All-rounder James Neesham could also be recalled to strengthen the batting line-up after New Zealand's under-par effort in Auckland, seamer Scott Kuggleign's place in the team is vulnerable after going wicketless in the first two games of the series.

Watch the crucial third T20I between New Zealand and India from 6.55am, Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
10th Feb 2019
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Seddon Park

