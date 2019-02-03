New Zealand vs India

Highlights of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and India as Ambati Rayudu's 90 helped the visitors complete a 4-1 series sweep.

Ambati Rayudu's important innings of 90 helped India seal a 35-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final one-day intentional in Wellington.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The 33-year-old struck eight fours and four sixes in his 113-ball innings to help the away side recover from 18-4 to 252 all out, after two scintillating spells from Matt Henry saw him claim 4-35 from his 10 overs.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chalal then picked up 3-41 as the Black Caps' innings stuttered to 217 all out - all-rounder Jimmy Neesham top-scoring with 44 off 32 balls.

The tourists' decision to bat first backfired as a blistering spell from Henry and Trent Boult saw them four wickets down inside 10 overs.

Henry bowled stand-in captain Rohit Sharma (2) and had Shubnam Gill (7) caught at cover, while opener Shikhar Dhawan (6) sent a short ball from Boult straight to third man before the returning MS Dhoni's (1) stumps were splattered by a ball that swung back in late.

Rayudu and Vijay Shankar shared a 98-run fifth-wicket partnership but the latter was run out for 45 looking for a quick single, only to be stranded at the non-striker's end by Colin Munro's underarm throw.

A second brilliant spell from Henry saw him pick up two further scalps, as a fuller delivery outside off tempted Rayudu into a drive that was taken at deep extra cover 10 runs short of his century and a slower ball then outfoxed Kedar Jadhav (34), who inside edged the ball back onto his stumps.

With the innings stuttering to a halt, Hardik Pandya struck three consecutive sixes off spinner Todd Astle during his sparkling 45 off 22 balls as India were bowled out for 252, one ball short of their 50 overs.

The Black Caps' response began poorly, with openers Munro (24) and Henry Nicholls (8) both removed by Mohammad Shami before Pandya trapped Ross Taylor lbw to reduce the hosts to 38-3.

Captain Kane Williamson (39) and wicketkeeper Tom Latham (37) shared a 67-run fourth-wicket partnership to get their side back on track but Jadhav had the former caught at deep midwicket and the latter was trapped lbw by Chahal to disrupt the innings once more.

Neesham offered a counter-attacking punch, striking six boundaries, but he was curiously run out for 44 by Dhoni - having walked out of his crease during an lbw shout, allowing the 'keeper to dislodge the bails following some quick thinking.

The hosts' innings quickly came to an end as they were bowled out in 44.1 overs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up his first wicket, having Boult caught at deep third man, to wrap up the match.

Watch the first T20I between New Zealand and India live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Main Event (channel 401) from 6.55am on Wednesday.