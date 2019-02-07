New Zealand vs India

New Zealand can wrap up their T20 international series with victory over India in Auckland on Friday - live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The Black Caps stormed into a 1-0 lead with a thumping 80-run success over the tourists in the first match of the three-game series.

Tim Seifert smashed 84 from 43 balls in that game as New Zealand condemned India to their highest defeat by runs in T20 cricket.

6:07 Highlights from the first T20 international between New Zealand and India as the hosts triumphed in Wellington.

The hosts are unlikely to make any changes after a display that skipper Kane Williamson described as "one of the complete performances you search for".

He added: "The bowling performance was outstanding. We had runs on the board, but bowling and fielding were outstanding. Seifert was excellent."

Man-of-the-match Seirfert reflected: "It was a great way to start the series. I've been picked for some reason and I just backed myself."

India - so dominant on the tour so far - will be led by the out-of-nick Rohit Sharma, who has failed to reach double figures in his last three knocks.

Shubman Gill is in contention to return to the side, with Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj possible options too should the visitors want to ring the changes.

