Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

158-8
Result
Badge

India

162-3

India win by 7 wickets

New Zealand vs India

India's win over New Zealand marred by controversial DRS call

Mitchell out in controversial fashion as India take series to decider

3:08
New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell was controversially dismissed lbw during his side's second T20I against India in Auckland

India's series-levelling, seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Auckland was marred by a controversial DRS call.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell was given out lbw on the field to Krunal Pandya and the decision was upheld by TV umpire Shaun Haig despite HotSpot indicating the batsman had inside-edged onto his pad.

No spike had been picked up by Snicko, however, and with Pandya's delivery shown to be going on to hit the stumps, Mitchell's dismissal stood, a call commentator Simon Doull branded "absolutely ridiculous".

v

Live International T20 Cricket

New Zealand vs India

February 10, 2019, 6:55am


Remote Record

The Black Caps, who thumped India by 80 runs in the series opener in Wellington, posted 158-8 with Colin de Grandhomme (50 off 28 balls) and Ross Taylor (42 off 36) sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 77 and Krunal bagging 3-28, Kane Williamson and Colin Munro his other scalps.

India openers Rohit Sharma (50 off 29) and Shikhar Dhawan (30 off 31) broke the back of the chase with a stand of 79 and the tourists coasted home with seven balls to spare to make Sunday's final fixture a decider.

Rishabh Pant (40no off 28) and MS Dhoni (20no off 17) took India to victory, Pant sealing the win when he drove Scott Kuggeleijn down the ground for four.

Watch the winner-takes-all clash in Hamilton live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.55am on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
8th Feb 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Eden Park, Auckland
Umpires
W R Knights, C M Brown
TV Umpire
S B Haig
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
A L Gillies

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c Southee b Sodhi 50
S. Dhawan c de Grandhomme b Ferguson 30
R.R. Pant Not out 40
V. Shankar c Southee b Mitchell 14
M.S. Dhoni Not out 20
Extras 5w, 2b, 1lb 8
Total 18.5 Overs 162 - 3
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Southee 4 0 34 0
S.C. Kuggeleijn 3.5 0 32 0
L.H. Ferguson 4 0 31 1
M.J. Santner 2 0 16 0
I.S. Sodhi 4 0 31 1
D.J. Mitchell 1 0 15 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK