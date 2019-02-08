New Zealand vs India

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell was controversially dismissed lbw during his side's second T20I against India in Auckland

India's series-levelling, seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I in Auckland was marred by a controversial DRS call.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell was given out lbw on the field to Krunal Pandya and the decision was upheld by TV umpire Shaun Haig despite HotSpot indicating the batsman had inside-edged onto his pad.

No spike had been picked up by Snicko, however, and with Pandya's delivery shown to be going on to hit the stumps, Mitchell's dismissal stood, a call commentator Simon Doull branded "absolutely ridiculous".

The Black Caps, who thumped India by 80 runs in the series opener in Wellington, posted 158-8 with Colin de Grandhomme (50 off 28 balls) and Ross Taylor (42 off 36) sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 77 and Krunal bagging 3-28, Kane Williamson and Colin Munro his other scalps.

India openers Rohit Sharma (50 off 29) and Shikhar Dhawan (30 off 31) broke the back of the chase with a stand of 79 and the tourists coasted home with seven balls to spare to make Sunday's final fixture a decider.

Rishabh Pant (40no off 28) and MS Dhoni (20no off 17) took India to victory, Pant sealing the win when he drove Scott Kuggeleijn down the ground for four.

Watch the winner-takes-all clash in Hamilton live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.55am on Sunday.