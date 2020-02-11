Cricket Match
New Zealand
India
35-2 (8.2 ov)
New Zealand vs India
|India 1st
|35-2 (8.2 ov)
|India are 35 for 2 with 41.4 overs left
India 1st Innings35-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.P. Shaw
|Not out
|22
|32
|2
|0
|68.75
|M.A. Agarwal
|b Jamieson
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Jamieson b Bennett
|9
|12
|0
|1
|75.00
|S.S. Iyer
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|8.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|35
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Agarwal 1.6ov
- 32 Kohli 6.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
|K.A. Jamieson
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
|Bennett
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Feb 2020
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bay Oval
- Umpires
- L Rusere, C M Brown
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- J Dempsey
Live Commentary
8.2
Hamish Bennett to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
8.1
Hamish Bennett to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
7.6
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bennett.
7.5
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
7.4
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
7.4
Wide Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
7.3
Kyle Jamieson to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bennett.
-
7.2
Kyle Jamieson to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
7.1
Kyle Jamieson to Shreyas Iyer. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
6.6
Hamish Bennett to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
6.5
Hamish Bennett to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
6.4
OUT! Caught. Hamish Bennett to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Jamieson. Kohli goes cheaply again! This came out of nowhere really. A harmless short and wide delivery, that should've really been hammered to the fence. The Indian captain attempted to scythe it over backward point, but the ball gets a little big on him. Perhaps some extra zip off the surface, and it flies down to third man off the edge of the bat. Simple take for Jamieson.
6.3
Hamish Bennett to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
6.3
Wide Hamish Bennett to Prithvi Shaw. Short, wide outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
6.2
Hamish Bennett to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
6.1
Hamish Bennett to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
5.6
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
5.5
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Shaw saw that early, and intentionally went over the top of backward point here. Thrashed away for four more.
-
5.4
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
5.3
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
5.2
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
5.1
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
4.6
Tim Southee to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
4.5
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
4.4
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
4.3
Tim Southee to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
4.2
Tim Southee to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
4.1
SIX! Tim Southee to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. That's a remarkable shot from Kohli. The ball is nibbling around, but he doesn't care one bit. He skips down the wicket, and dispatches this over wide long on for six.
3.6
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Some width for Shaw to go after. He throws the hands at it, and laces the ball in front of cover for four. First boundary of the day.
-
3.5
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
3.4
Kyle Jamieson to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bennett.
-
3.3
Kyle Jamieson to Virat Kohli. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
3.2
Kyle Jamieson to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
3.1
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
2.6
Tim Southee to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
2.5
Tim Southee to Virat Kohli. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
2.4
Tim Southee to Virat Kohli. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
2.3
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
2.2
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
2.1
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
1.6
OUT! Bowled. Kyle Jamieson to Mayank Agarwal. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed to. That's a jaffer from Jamieson. Angled into the pads, Agarwal looks to turn it away towards mid on, but the movement off the surface surprises him. Nipped away off the seam to square the Indian opener up, and the ball passes the outside edge then clips the top of off. Beauty from the tall fast bowler. Super start for the Kiwis.
1.5
Kyle Jamieson to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
1.4
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
1.3
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Seaming away short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
1.2
Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Kyle Jamieson to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.
0.6
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
0.5
Tim Southee to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
0.4
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
0.3
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
0.2
Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bennett.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Tim Southee to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.