Cricket Match
New Zealand
India
298-4 (46.0 ov)
New Zealand vs India
|India 1st
|298-4 (46.0 ov)
|India are 298 for 4 with 4.0 overs left
India 1st Innings298-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.P. Shaw
|c Latham b de Grandhomme
|20
|21
|3
|0
|95.24
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Blundell b Southee
|32
|31
|6
|0
|103.23
|V. Kohli (c)
|b Sodhi
|51
|63
|6
|0
|80.95
|S.S. Iyer
|c Santner b Southee
|103
|107
|11
|1
|96.26
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|68
|54
|1
|5
|125.93
|K.M. Jadhav
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 15w, 7lb
|23
|Total
|46.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|298
Fall of Wickets
- 50 Shaw 7.6ov
- 54 Agarwal 8.4ov
- 156 Kohli 28.4ov
- 292 Iyer 45.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|8.3
|1
|59
|2
|6.94
|Bennett
|8
|0
|62
|0
|7.75
|C. de Grandhomme
|8
|0
|41
|1
|5.13
|J.D.S. Neesham
|7
|0
|38
|0
|5.43
|M.J. Santner
|10
|0
|58
|0
|5.80
|I.S. Sodhi
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Feb 2020
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Seddon Park
- Umpires
- L Rusere, S B Haig
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
Live Commentary
-
45.6
Tim Southee to Kedar Jadhav. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
45.5
Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front pushing, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
45.4
FOUR! Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
45.3
OUT! Caught. Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover, by Santner.
-
45.2
Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
45.1
Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
44.6
Hamish Bennett to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
44.5
Hamish Bennett to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
44.4
Hamish Bennett to Shreyas Iyer. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blundell.
-
44.3
Hamish Bennett to Shreyas Iyer. Half volley, middle stump backing away pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bennett.
-
44.2
Hamish Bennett to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bennett, fielded by Southee.
-
44.1
Hamish Bennett to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
43.6
SIX! Jimmy Neesham to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Misses the yorker by a distance. Punished by Rahul to make it a good over for India.
-
43.5
Jimmy Neesham to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
43.4
Jimmy Neesham to Shreyas Iyer. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
43.3
Jimmy Neesham to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run.
-
43.2
Jimmy Neesham to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
43.1
Jimmy Neesham to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
42.6
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
42.5
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme. Comfortably punched down the ground to take Iyer to his first ODI century. Worked hard for that early on and now can take advantage of the flat wicket.
-
42.4
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bennett.
-
42.3
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
42.2
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill. Rahul becomes the third Indian batsman to go past fifty.
-
42.2
Wide Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
42.1
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
41.6
Jimmy Neesham to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
41.5
Jimmy Neesham to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
41.4
Jimmy Neesham to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
41.3
Jimmy Neesham to Shreyas Iyer. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Santner.
-
41.2
Jimmy Neesham to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Blundell.
-
41.1
FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Boundary off the first ball of an over always helps, even if it is off the edge.
-
40.6
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
40.5
FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Splits the gap to perfection. Threaded the needle behind point.
-
40.4
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
40.3
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, dropped catch by de Grandhomme.
-
40.2
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
40.1
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, run save by Nicholls.
-
39.6
Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
39.5
Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Blundell.
-
39.4
Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
39.3
FOUR! Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. No need to run when they are hit this well.
-
39.3
Wide Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Slower ball half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
39.2
FOUR! Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Very clever batting. Saw the short ball early and ramps it over the keeper. Used the pace and bounce perfectly.
-
39.1
FOUR! Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. In the slot and picked up with a whip of the wrists. One bounce four.
-
38.6
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
38.5
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
38.4
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
38.3
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
38.2
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
38.1
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
37.6
Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
37.5
SIX! Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Two in a row. Not for the first time Rahul has followed up a maximum with another one.
-
37.4
SIX! Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Up and over with a touch of style.
-
37.3
Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Blundell.
-
37.2
Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
37.1
Tim Southee to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
36.6
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
36.5
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Bennett, fielded by Blundell.
-
36.5
Wide Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
36.4
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
36.3
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bennett.
-
36.2
Mitchell Santner to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
36.1
Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.