New Zealand vs India

​​​​​​​New Zealand were defeated in a Super Over for the second time in three days and the fourth time in seven months as India claimed a fourth-straight win over their hosts in a thrilling fourth T20I in Wellington.

Needing just seven runs from the final over to win in regulation, with seven wickets in hand and two set batsmen at the crease - Tim Seifert (57) and Ross Taylor (24) - the Black Caps crumbled, losing four wickets to tee up yet another Super Over.

Seifert hacked his way to eight runs off New Zealand's first three balls - being dropped twice - before falling to the fourth; Colin Munro added a much-needed boundary fifth ball but the hosts could score only 13.

KL Rahul smoked New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee's first two balls for 10 and, though he holed out in the deep to his third, Virat Kohli came in and hit the winning runs.

New Zealand famously succumbed to a Super Over defeat to England in the World Cup final at Lord's in July and lost again to Eoin Morgan's team in a T20I series decider at Eden Park in Auckland in November before these latest extra-time losses to India.

The two teams meet again in Mount Maunganui on Sunday for the final match of the series, before then playing three ODIs and two Tests against each other.

The Black Caps, without captain Kane Williamson (shoulder) - top-scorer in the tied third T20I with 95 off 48 balls - won the toss and opted to field first, not put off by their failure to overhaul their target on Wednesday that led to their latest Super Over loss.

Rahul (39 off 26) tonked three fours and two sixes at the top of the order for India, but the visitors lost regular wickets as they slipped to 88-6 in the 12th over; Kohli fell for just 11, while the impressive Ish Sodhi took 3-26, the leg-spinner claiming the key wicket of Rahul among his victims.

With the tourists teetering, Manish Pandey came in and fired an unbeaten 50 from 36 deliveries in the closing 10 overs to lift them up to a competitive score of 165-8.

In reply, Munro (64 off 47) and Seifert (57 off 29) seemingly had the home side cruising to that target and a first win of the series, both cracking quick-fire fifties.

Munro departed in the 12th over, the first of three run outs in the innings, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1-38) bowled Tom Bruce round his legs for a duck three balls later as India began to fight their way back into the contest.

The turning point in the tie seemingly came in Chahal's 15th over when, with New Zealand still needing 53 from the final six overs, Seifert was dropped twice off consecutive deliveries.

Seifert would go through to his second T20I half century in the 18th over and the Black Caps were ticking off the runs at the hardly challenging run-a-ball required rate. But, then, in the final over they fell apart.

Shiv Thakur (2-33) had Taylor holing out at deep midwicket first ball, Daryl Mitchell tonked four over mid-off to the second, but then Siefert was run-out trying to sneak through for a bye and Mitchell and Santner fell to the final two balls, the latter run out when attempting to come back for the match-winning second run.

New Zealand never recovered, failing to set India a stiff enough target from their six extra deliveries as they suffered further Super Over heartache.