Day 5 of 5
Badge

New Zealand

348 & 9-0
22:30
Badge

India

165 & 191

New Zealand win by 10 wickets

New Zealand vs India

New Zealand secure 10-wicket win over India in Wellington

3:37
Highlights from Wellington as New Zealand wrapped up a 10-wicket win over India in the first Test

New Zealand cruised to a 10-wicket victory over India in the first Test at Wellington on Monday in a match wrapped up before lunch on day four.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

India resumed on 144-4 and, needing to make just 183 to make New Zealand bat again, the No 1 Test nation will have entertained hopes of setting the fourth-ranked Kiwis a respectable target.

Those hopes were quickly destroyed as Kiwi pacemen Tim Southee and Trent Boult crushed the visitors' resistance, with India collapsing to lose their last six wickets for just 47 runs to be all out 191.

v

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs India

February 28, 2020, 10:25pm


Remote Record

Southee finished with 5-61 from 21 overs which, coupled with his 4-49 in the first innings, secured him man-of-the-match honours.

Boult claimed 4-39 to give him five for the match.

New Zealand's openers claimed their paltry nine-run target without loss off 1.4 overs.

The second and final Test begins in Christchurch on Friday.

Match Details

Date
20th - 25th Feb 2020
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, A S Dar
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
R Sharma
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.W.M. Latham Not out 7
T.A. Blundell Not out 2
Extras 0
Total 1.4 Overs 9 - 0
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 1 0 8 0
J.J. Bumrah 0.4 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card

