Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

 
In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

36-1  (6.1 ov)

Sri Lanka are 36 for 1 with 43.5 overs left

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Cricket World Cup Cup - Day Three LIVE!

All the build-up to the first double-header of the Cricket World Cup, featuring New Zealand vs Sri Lanka and Afghanistan vs Australia.

Match Details

Date
1st Jun 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Umpires
R J Tucker, I J Gould
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.D.R.L. Thirimanne lbw Henry 4
F.D.M. Karunaratne Not out 9
M.D.K.J. Perera Not out 22
Extras 1w, 1
Total 6.1 Overs 36 - 1
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.J. Henry 3 0 14 1
Boult 3 0 21 0
Full Bowling Card