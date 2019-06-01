New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Sri Lanka are 36 for 1 with 43.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Jun 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|H.D.R.L. Thirimanne
|lbw Henry
|4
|F.D.M. Karunaratne
|Not out
|9
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|Not out
|22
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|6.1 Overs
|36 - 1
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M.J. Henry
|3
|0
|14
|1
|Boult
|3
|0
|21
|0