Cricket Match
New Zealand
England
128-9 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|128-9 (20.0 ov)
|England Women are 128 for 9 - Between Innings
England 1st Innings128-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Kerr b Devine
|14
|17
|2
|0
|82.35
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Kerr b Mair
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|N.R. Sciver (c)
|run out (Ebrahim)
|9
|10
|2
|0
|90.00
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Satterthwaite b Kerr
|26
|29
|0
|1
|89.66
|A.E. Jones
|c&b Devine
|15
|13
|1
|0
|115.38
|F.C. Wilson
|Not out
|31
|23
|2
|0
|134.78
|K.H. Brunt
|s Martin b Halliday
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|S. Ecclestone
|s Martin b Kasperek
|9
|8
|1
|0
|112.50
|S. Glenn
|c Kasperek b Devine
|7
|6
|1
|0
|116.67
|M.K. Villiers
|run out (Kerr)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|F.R. Davies
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3w, 4b, 2lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|128
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Wyatt 2.4ov
- 24 Beaumont 5.3ov
- 34 Sciver 6.5ov
- 70 Jones 11.6ov
- 77 Dunkley 13.1ov
- 84 Brunt 14.0ov
- 104 Ecclestone 16.4ov
- 114 Glenn 17.5ov
- 125 Villiers 19.3ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.M. Kasperek
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|J. Kerr
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|R.A. Mair
|4
|0
|17
|1
|4.25
|Devine
|4
|0
|30
|3
|7.50
|A.C. Kerr
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|B.M. Halliday
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Mar 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Westpac Stadium, Wellington
- Umpires
- K D Cotton, J Dempsey
- TV Umpire
- A Mehrotra
Live Commentary
-
19.6
Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
19.5
Sophie Devine to Freya Davies. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
19.4
Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.
-
19.3
OUT! Run Out. Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, caught by Kerr.
-
19.2
Sophie Devine to Mady Villiers. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
19.1
Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
18.6
Rosemary Mair to Mady Villiers. Yorker, working, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
18.5
Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
18.4
Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
18.3
Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.
-
18.2
FOUR! Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, dropped catch by Kerr.
-
18.1
Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.
-
17.6
Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Length ball, pushing, Hit Hard to silly mid on for 1 run.
-
17.5
OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Half volley, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point, caught by Kasperek.
-
17.4
Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Half volley, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
17.3
Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Half volley, sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
17.3
Wide Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Short, shoulders arms, for 1 run, fielded by Martin.
-
17.2
FOUR! Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
17.1
Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Yorker, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
16.6
Leigh Kasperek to Fran Wilson. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 2 runs.
-
16.5
Leigh Kasperek to Sarah Glenn. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
16.4
OUT! Stumped. Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, missed, by Martin.
-
16.3
Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
16.2
FOUR! Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
16.1
Leigh Kasperek to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
15.6
Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
15.5
Amelia Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
15.4
Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard to backward point for 1 run.
-
15.3
Amelia Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run.
-
15.2
Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, dropped, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
15.1
FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
14.6
Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
14.5
Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
14.4
Brooke Halliday to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
14.3
Brooke Halliday to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
14.2
Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
14.1
Brooke Halliday to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for 1 run.
-
14.1
OUT! Stumped. Brooke Halliday to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, by Martin.
-
13.6
Amelia Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
-
13.5
Amelia Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
13.4
APPEAL! Amelia Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, pushing, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
13.3
Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
13.2
Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Half volley, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
13.1
OUT! Caught. Amelia Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Satterthwaite.
-
12.6
Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
12.5
Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Late Cut, Played in the air under control to third man for 3 runs.
-
12.4
Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.
-
12.3
Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Half volley, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
12.2
Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
12.1
Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
11.6
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Sophie Devine to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Missed (Leg Side) in the air uncontrolled back to bowler.
-
11.5
Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Slower ball half volley, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
11.4
Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.
-
11.3
Sophie Devine to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
11.2
Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.1
SIX! Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep point for 6 runs.
-
10.6
Rosemary Mair to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.
-
10.5
Rosemary Mair to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
10.4
Rosemary Mair to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
10.3
Rosemary Mair to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.2
Rosemary Mair to Amy Jones. Slower length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to mid on for 1 run.
-
10.1
Rosemary Mair to Amy Jones. Back of a length, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.