Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

 

Badge

England

128-9  (20.0 ov)

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 128-9 (20.0 ov)
England 1st Innings128-9

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont c Kerr b Devine 14 17 2 0 82.35
D.N. Wyatt c Kerr b Mair 3 8 0 0 37.50
N.R. Sciver (c) run out (Ebrahim) 9 10 2 0 90.00
S.I.R. Dunkley c Satterthwaite b Kerr 26 29 0 1 89.66
A.E. Jones c&b Devine 15 13 1 0 115.38
F.C. Wilson Not out 31 23 2 0 134.78
K.H. Brunt s Martin b Halliday 3 3 0 0 100.00
S. Ecclestone s Martin b Kasperek 9 8 1 0 112.50
S. Glenn c Kasperek b Devine 7 6 1 0 116.67
M.K. Villiers run out (Kerr) 1 2 0 0 50.00
F.R. Davies Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 3w, 4b, 2lb 9
Total 20.0 Overs, 9 wkts 128

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Wyatt 2.4ov
  2. 24 Beaumont 5.3ov
  3. 34 Sciver 6.5ov
  4. 70 Jones 11.6ov
  5. 77 Dunkley 13.1ov
  6. 84 Brunt 14.0ov
  7. 104 Ecclestone 16.4ov
  8. 114 Glenn 17.5ov
  9. 125 Villiers 19.3ov
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
L.M. Kasperek 4 0 24 1 6.00
J. Kerr 2 0 12 0 6.00
R.A. Mair 4 0 17 1 4.25
Devine 4 0 30 3 7.50
A.C. Kerr 4 0 28 1 7.00
B.M. Halliday 2 0 11 1 5.50

Match Details

Date
7th Mar 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Umpires
K D Cotton, J Dempsey
TV Umpire
A Mehrotra

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 7, 2021 4:33am

  •  

    19.6

    Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    19.5

    Sophie Devine to Freya Davies. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.4

    Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.

  • 19.3

    OUT! Run Out. Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, caught by Kerr.

  •  

    19.2

    Sophie Devine to Mady Villiers. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    19.1

    Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    18.6

    Rosemary Mair to Mady Villiers. Yorker, working, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    18.5

    Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    18.4

    Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    18.3

    Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.2

    FOUR! Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, dropped catch by Kerr.

  •  

    18.1

    Rosemary Mair to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Sophie Devine to Fran Wilson. Length ball, pushing, Hit Hard to silly mid on for 1 run.

  • 17.5

    OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Half volley, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point, caught by Kasperek.

  •  

    17.4

    Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Half volley, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Half volley, sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Wide Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Short, shoulders arms, for 1 run, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    17.2

    FOUR! Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Sophie Devine to Sarah Glenn. Yorker, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    16.6

    Leigh Kasperek to Fran Wilson. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Leigh Kasperek to Sarah Glenn. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  • 16.4

    OUT! Stumped. Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, missed, by Martin.

  •  

    16.3

    Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    16.2

    FOUR! Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Leigh Kasperek to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    15.6

    Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    15.5

    Amelia Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    15.4

    Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    15.3

    Amelia Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.2

    Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Back of a length, dropped, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    14.5

    Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    14.4

    Brooke Halliday to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Brooke Halliday to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    14.1

    Brooke Halliday to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for 1 run.

  • 14.1

    OUT! Stumped. Brooke Halliday to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, by Martin.

  •  

    13.6

    Amelia Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    Amelia Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    APPEAL! Amelia Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, pushing, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    13.3

    Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    Amelia Kerr to Fran Wilson. Half volley, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  • 13.1

    OUT! Caught. Amelia Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Satterthwaite.

  •  

    12.6

    Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Late Cut, Played in the air under control to third man for 3 runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Brooke Halliday to Fran Wilson. Half volley, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.2

    Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Brooke Halliday to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  • 11.6

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Sophie Devine to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Missed (Leg Side) in the air uncontrolled back to bowler.

  •  

    11.5

    Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Slower ball half volley, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    11.4

    Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Sophie Devine to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.1

    SIX! Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep point for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Rosemary Mair to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    Rosemary Mair to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    10.4

    Rosemary Mair to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    Rosemary Mair to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Rosemary Mair to Amy Jones. Slower length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    Rosemary Mair to Amy Jones. Back of a length, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

Full Commentary