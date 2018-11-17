Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

 

In Play
Badge

Ireland

57-3  (13.0 ov)

Ireland Women are 57 for 3 with 7.0 overs left

New Zealand vs Ireland

SUMMARY
Ireland 1st 57-3 (13.0 ov)
Ireland Women are 57 for 3 with 7.0 overs left

Ireland 1st Innings57-3

ireland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
C.M.A. Shillington b Kasperek 12 22 1 0 54.55
C.N.I.M. Joyce c Green b Tahuhu 1 8 0 0 12.50
G.H. Lewis Not out 29 27 4 0 107.41
I.M.H.C. Joyce lbw Kasperek 0 2 0 0 0.00
L. Delany (c) Not out 10 19 0 0 52.63
Extras 3w, 1b, 1lb 5
Total 13.0 Overs, 3 wkts 57
To Bat: 
K.J. Garth,
S.M. Kavanagh,
E.A.J. Richardson,
M.V. Waldron,
L. Maritz,
C.J. Metcalfe

Fall of Wickets

  1. 11 Joyce 2.6ov
  2. 30 Shillington 6.4ov
  3. 30 Joyce 6.6ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Tahuhu 3 0 9 1 3.00
L.M. Kasperek 2.2 0 9 2 3.86
A.C. Kerr 2 0 11 0 5.50
J.M. Watkin 2 0 10 0 5.00
Devine 2 0 4 0 2.00
Bates 1 0 6 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
17th - 21st Nov 2018
Toss
Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
S George, S Redfern
TV Umpire
L Rusere
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
C A Polosak