Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
New Zealand
In Play
Ireland
New Zealand vs Ireland
|Ireland 1st
Ireland 1st Innings57-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.M.A. Shillington
|b Kasperek
|12
|22
|1
|0
|54.55
|C.N.I.M. Joyce
|c Green b Tahuhu
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|G.H. Lewis
|Not out
|29
|27
|4
|0
|107.41
|I.M.H.C. Joyce
|lbw Kasperek
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|L. Delany (c)
|Not out
|10
|19
|0
|0
|52.63
|Extras
|3w, 1b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|13.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|57
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Joyce 2.6ov
- 30 Shillington 6.4ov
- 30 Joyce 6.6ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Tahuhu
|3
|0
|9
|1
|3.00
|L.M. Kasperek
|2.2
|0
|9
|2
|3.86
|A.C. Kerr
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|J.M. Watkin
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|Devine
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Bates
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 17th - 21st Nov 2018
- Toss
- Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Providence Stadium
- Umpires
- S George, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- L Rusere
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- C A Polosak