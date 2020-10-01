Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Notts

70-4
In Play
Badge

Leics

139-7  (20.0 ov)

Notts Outlaws need 70 runs to win from 9.1 overs

Notts vs Leics

Vitality Blast quarter-finals LIVE!

Text commentary of the Vitality Blast quarter-final between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
1st Oct 2020
Toss
Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
R T Robinson, N A Mallender
TV Umpire
P K Baldwin

notts BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.D. Nash c Ackermann b Griffiths 17
A.D. Hales b Parkinson 9
J.M. Clarke c Griffiths b Ackermann 35
B.M. Duckett b Griffiths 3
T.J. Moores Not out 3
D.T. Christian Not out 1
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 10.5 Overs 70 - 4
Full Batting Card

leics BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
C.F. Parkinson 3 0 17 1
C.N. Ackermann 3 0 21 1
D. Klein 2 0 17 0
G.J. Delany 1 0 8 0
Griffiths 1.5 0 5 2
Full Bowling Card