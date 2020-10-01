Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Notts Outlaws need 70 runs to win from 9.1 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Oct 2020
- Toss
- Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- R T Robinson, N A Mallender
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
notts BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|C.D. Nash
|c Ackermann b Griffiths
|17
|A.D. Hales
|b Parkinson
|9
|J.M. Clarke
|c Griffiths b Ackermann
|35
|B.M. Duckett
|b Griffiths
|3
|T.J. Moores
|Not out
|3
|D.T. Christian
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|10.5 Overs
|70 - 4
leics BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|C.F. Parkinson
|3
|0
|17
|1
|C.N. Ackermann
|3
|0
|21
|1
|D. Klein
|2
|0
|17
|0
|G.J. Delany
|1
|0
|8
|0
|Griffiths
|1.5
|0
|5
|2