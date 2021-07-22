Cricket Match
Invincibles
145-8 (20.0 ov)
Originals
53-4
Invincibles vs Originals
|Originals 1st
|53-4 (8.1 ov)
|Invincibles 1st
|145-8 (20.0 ov)
|Manchester Originals Men need 93 runs to win from 59 balls
Originals 1st Innings53-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.D. Salt
|c Ingram b Curran
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Ingram b Narine
|8
|10
|1
|0
|80.00
|J.M. Clarke
|c Billings b Topley
|15
|10
|2
|0
|150.00
|C. Munro
|Not out
|18
|13
|2
|1
|138.46
|T.A. Lammonby
|c Ingram b Sowter
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|C.R. Brathwaite
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|8.1 Overs, 4 wkts
|53
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Salt 0.5ov
- 24 Clarke 4.1ov
- 41 Buttler 6.4ov
- 50 Lammonby 8.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|S. Mahmood
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|Narine
|2
|0
|13
|1
|6.50
|Topley
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
|W.G. Jacks
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|N.A. Sowter
|0.1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Invincibles 1st Innings145-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Lammonby b Hartley
|20
|12
|4
|0
|166.67
|S.M. Curran
|b Hartley
|6
|3
|0
|1
|200.00
|S.P. Narine
|lbw Klaassen
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|W.G. Jacks
|c Finn b Parkinson
|15
|9
|1
|1
|166.67
|S.W. Billings (c)
|c Clarke b Klaassen
|49
|30
|4
|2
|163.33
|C.A. Ingram
|c Brathwaite b Finn
|17
|17
|1
|0
|100.00
|L.J. Evans
|c Salt b Finn
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.K. Curran
|Not out
|29
|18
|3
|1
|161.11
|N.A. Sowter
|b Klaassen
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200.00
|S. Mahmood
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|145
- To Bat:
- R.J.W. Topley
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Curran 0.5ov
- 16 Narine 2.4ov
- 32 Roy 4.3ov
- 48 Jacks 6.4ov
- 105 Ingram 14.1ov
- 105 Evans 14.3ov
- 127 Billings 17.2ov
- 131 Sowter 17.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T. Hartley
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
|F. Klaassen
|3
|0
|23
|3
|7.67
|Finn
|3
|0
|22
|2
|7.33
|C.R. Brathwaite
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|M.W. Parkinson
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|C.G. Harrison
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Jul 2021
- Toss
- Manchester Originals Men won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- D A Cosker
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Warren
Live Commentary
-
41
Wide Nathan Sowter to Carlos Brathwaite. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short third man for 2 runs.
-
41
APPEAL! Nathan Sowter to Carlos Brathwaite. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to silly point for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
41
OUT! Caught. Nathan Sowter to Tom Lammonby. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, caught by Ingram.
-
40
SIX! Will Jacks to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
39
Will Jacks to Tom Lammonby. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
38
Will Jacks to Colin Munro. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
37
Will Jacks to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
36
Will Jacks to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
35
Sunil Narine to Tom Lammonby. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
34
OUT! Caught. Sunil Narine to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, to leg backing away cutting, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, caught by Ingram. Skipper departs! Colin Ingram dived like a bird to take a catch.
-
33
FOUR! Sunil Narine to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
32
Sunil Narine to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Mahmood.
-
32
Wide Sunil Narine to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
31
Sunil Narine to Colin Munro. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
30
APPEAL! Reece Topley to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings, appeal made for Caught.
-
29
Reece Topley to Colin Munro. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Ingram, fielded by Roy.
-
28
Reece Topley to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for 1 run.
-
27
Reece Topley to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sowter.
-
26
FOUR! Reece Topley to Colin Munro. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
25
FOUR! Reece Topley to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
24
Reece Topley to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
23
Reece Topley to Colin Munro. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
22
APPEAL! Reece Topley to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Roy, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
21
OUT! Caught. Reece Topley to Joe Clarke. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed, caught by Billings. Reece Topley provides the breakthrough in his very first delivery.
-
20
Sunil Narine to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
19
APPEAL! Sunil Narine to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Topley, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
18
Sunil Narine to Joe Clarke. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, run save by Mahmood, fielded by Sowter.
-
17
Sunil Narine to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Sowter, fielded by Curran.
-
16
Sunil Narine to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
15
Saqib Mahmood to Joe Clarke. Length ball, to leg backing away working, hit pad to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
14
Saqib Mahmood to Joe Clarke. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sowter.
-
13
FOUR! Saqib Mahmood to Joe Clarke. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Joe Clarke gives himself some room and drives it nicely to the fence.
-
12
Saqib Mahmood to Joe Clarke. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Jacks.
-
11
Saqib Mahmood to Joe Clarke. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by Evans.
-
10
Sam Curran to Joe Clarke. Slower ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sowter.
-
9
Sam Curran to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mahmood.
-
8
Sam Curran to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ingram.
-
7
Sam Curran to Joe Clarke. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
6
FOUR! Sam Curran to Joe Clarke. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
5
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Philip Salt. Slower ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, caught by Ingram. Sam Curran picks up his first wicket via slower delivery.
-
4
Sam Curran to Philip Salt. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
3
Sam Curran to Philip Salt. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for no runs.
-
2
FOUR! Sam Curran to Philip Salt. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
-
1
NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Philip Salt. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ingram.
-
100
Tom Hartley to Tom Curran. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge back to bowler for no runs. Oval Invincibles scored 145-8 from 100 balls. Sam Billings top-scored with 48. For Manchester Originals, Fred Klaassen picked up three wickets. Tom Hartley and Steven Finn picked up two wickets each. Matthew Parkinson with one. Join us for the run chase in a bit.
-
99
SIX! Tom Hartley to Tom Curran. Stock ball full toss, down leg side backing away Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
98
Tom Hartley to Tom Curran. Stock ball yorker, down leg side backing away working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
97
Tom Hartley to Tom Curran. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for no runs, fielded by Harrison.
-
96
Tom Hartley to Tom Curran. Stock ball yorker, down leg side backing away flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lammonby.
-
95
Matthew Parkinson to Saqib Mahmood. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Harrison.
-
94
Matthew Parkinson to Tom Curran. Googly length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.
-
93
Matthew Parkinson to Tom Curran. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
92
Matthew Parkinson to Tom Curran. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Harrison.
-
91
Matthew Parkinson to Tom Curran. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lammonby.