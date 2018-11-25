Pakistan A vs England Lions

England Lions slipped to a crushing 187-run defeat in their first unofficial ODI against Pakistan A in Dubai.

Pakistan made an impressive 351-4 from their 50 overs before Waqas Maqsood and Amad Butt claimed four wickets each to skittle England for just 164.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first, the Lions made an early breakthrough when Somerset's Lewis Gregory, who claimed three wickets, trapped Ali Imran for just one in the fourth over.

But a destructive partnership for the second wicket between Shan Masood and Abid Ali took the game away from England. The pair put on a mammoth stand of 276 and both hit centuries, Masood making 161 and Ali 140.

It was a daunting target of 352 and the Lions lost early wickets. England were 58-4 as Tom Kohler-Cadmore, skipper Alex Davies, Sam Hain and Joe Clarke all fell cheaply.

Liam Livingstone, who top-scored with just 35, and Ollie Pope threatened to rally with a 48-run stand, but both departed in quick succession to send England on their way to a humbling defeat.

The second game of the five-match one-day series takes place at the same ground on Tuesday.