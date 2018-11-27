Pakistan A vs England Lions

Alex Davies and Sam Hain scored half-centuries as England Lions drew level in their five-match one-day series against Pakistan A with a six-wicket victory in Dubai.

Davies scored 76 and Hain hit 69 as Lewis Gregory's side topped Pakistan A's 289-7 with 17 balls in the bank to rebound from their 187-run thrashing in the series opener at the same venue on Sunday.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (30) and Joe Clarke (40) also contributed, before skipper Gregory (32no off 22) and Liam Livongstone (29no off 22 balls) eased England home.

Mohammad Saad (117) and Pakistan A captain Mohammad Rizwan (98) earlier shared a stand of 211 for the third wicket, before the hosts lost a cluster of wickets at the death.

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood (3-59) and Somerset seamer Jamie Overton (2-44) bagged five scalps between them, while Sussex spinner Danny Briggs conceded just 24 runs from his seven overs.

The third game in the series takes place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.