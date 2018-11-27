Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan A

289-7
Result
Badge

England Lions

290-4

England Lions win by 6 wickets

Pakistan A vs England Lions

Alex Davies and Sam Hain help England Lions level up one-day series against Pakistan A

Lions bounce back from 187-run thrashing in Sunday's opener

Sam Hain helped England to victory in Dubai with 69

Alex Davies and Sam Hain scored half-centuries as England Lions drew level in their five-match one-day series against Pakistan A with a six-wicket victory in Dubai.

SCORECARD

Davies scored 76 and Hain hit 69 as Lewis Gregory's side topped Pakistan A's 289-7 with 17 balls in the bank to rebound from their 187-run thrashing in the series opener at the same venue on Sunday.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (30) and Joe Clarke (40) also contributed, before skipper Gregory (32no off 22) and Liam Livongstone (29no off 22 balls) eased England home.

Mohammad Saad (117) and Pakistan A captain Mohammad Rizwan (98) earlier shared a stand of 211 for the third wicket, before the hosts lost a cluster of wickets at the death.

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood (3-59) and Somerset seamer Jamie Overton (2-44) bagged five scalps between them, while Sussex spinner Danny Briggs conceded just 24 runs from his seven overs.

The third game in the series takes place in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
27th Nov 2018
Toss
Pakistan A won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy
Umpires
A Yaqoob, R Riaz

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Kohler-Cadmore lbw Khan 30
A.L. Davies c Saad b Shah 76
S.R. Hain lbw Irfan 69
J.M. Clarke c Khan b Butt 41
L.S. Livingstone Not out 29
L. Gregory Not out 32
Extras 3nb, 4w, 6lb 13
Total 47.1 Overs 290 - 4
Full Batting Card

pakistan a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Irfan 5 0 53 1
Rahat 8 0 47 0
A. Butt 10 0 56 1
Z. Khan 9.1 0 36 1
M. Irfan 9 0 61 0
A. Amin 2 0 15 0
K. Shah 4 0 16 1
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK