Day 2 of 4
Badge

Pakistan A

195
Close
Badge

England Lions

240 & 144-4  (69.0 ov)

England Lions lead Pakistan A by 189 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Pakistan A vs England Lions

Mark Wood and Joe Clarke shine for England Lions on day two against Pakistan A

Mark Wood took four wickets as the Lions took charge of the unofficial Test in the UAE

Mark Wood and Joe Clarke put England Lions in a decent position on the second day of their unofficial four-day Test against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | FIXTURES

Wood has fallen down England's pecking order in recent months, behind Sam Curran and Olly Stone, but the Durham paceman was the pick of the Lions bowlers with 4-67 as Pakistan A were all out for 195.

Essex seamer Jamie Porter chipped in with 3-22 from 12.2 overs as the tourists claimed a 45-run advantage at the halfway stage, and the lead increased to 189 by the close largely thanks to Clarke's 61 not out.

The Lions had slumped to 55-4 second time around, with Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Jason Roy and Ollie Pope all dismissed cheaply.

But Clarke, who was bowled for a three-ball duck by slow left-armer Mohammad Irfan in the first innings, and Lions captain Sam Billings consolidated in an unbroken 89-run stand.

While Clarke was more free-flowing, Billings was more obdurate and followed up his unbeaten 74 in the first innings by going to stumps on 32 not out from 95 deliveries.

Match Details

Date
18th - 21st Nov 2018
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 1)
Umpires
A Yaqoob, R Riaz

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D.E. Holden c Rizwan b Adil 19
N.R.T. Gubbins b Afridi 4
J.J. Roy run out (Khan) 14
O.J.D. Pope b Afridi 10
J.M. Clarke Not out 61
S.W. Billings Not out 32
Extras 3nb, 1lb 4
Total 43.0 Overs 144 - 4
Full Batting Card

pakistan a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 10 0 37 2
M. Irfan 15 3 47 0
E. Adil 8 0 31 1
A. Shafiq 2 0 8 0
M. Asghar 8 0 20 0
Full Bowling Card

