Pakistan A vs England Lions

Mark Wood and Joe Clarke put England Lions in a decent position on the second day of their unofficial four-day Test against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi.

Wood has fallen down England's pecking order in recent months, behind Sam Curran and Olly Stone, but the Durham paceman was the pick of the Lions bowlers with 4-67 as Pakistan A were all out for 195.

Essex seamer Jamie Porter chipped in with 3-22 from 12.2 overs as the tourists claimed a 45-run advantage at the halfway stage, and the lead increased to 189 by the close largely thanks to Clarke's 61 not out.

The Lions had slumped to 55-4 second time around, with Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Jason Roy and Ollie Pope all dismissed cheaply.

But Clarke, who was bowled for a three-ball duck by slow left-armer Mohammad Irfan in the first innings, and Lions captain Sam Billings consolidated in an unbroken 89-run stand.

While Clarke was more free-flowing, Billings was more obdurate and followed up his unbeaten 74 in the first innings by going to stumps on 32 not out from 95 deliveries.