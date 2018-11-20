Pakistan A vs England Lions

England Lions still have work to do to claim victory in their unofficial Test against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi.

The Lions looked heavy favourites after reaching 266 in their second innings, setting the hosts a target of 312 for victory.

But an unbeaten century stand between Abid Ali and Usman Salahuddin took Pakistan to within 180 runs of their target with eight wickets still remaining at the close of the third day's play.

Joe Clarke converted his overnight 61 not out into a century, eventually falling for 107 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-80).

Clarke was well supported by Mark Wood, who followed up his strong performance with the ball by reaching 36 not out before he ran out of partners. Danny Briggs also chipped in with a useful 21.

England then made the best possible start to the home side's second innings when Jamie Porter trapped Khurram Manzoor leg before with the first ball, and Wood bowled Shan Masood (11) to leave the hosts in trouble at 12-2.

But Ali (58no) and Salahuddin (59no) dug in to frustrate England and keep Pakistan's hopes of an unlikely victory alive.