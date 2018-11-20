Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 3 of 4
Badge

Pakistan A

195 & 132-2
Close
Badge

England Lions

240 & 266  (69.0 ov)

Pakistan A need 180 runs to win

Pakistan A vs England Lions

England Lions frustrated by Pakistan A pair in Abu Dhabi

Joe Clarke scored a crucial 107 for England Lions

England Lions still have work to do to claim victory in their unofficial Test against Pakistan A in Abu Dhabi.

The Lions looked heavy favourites after reaching 266 in their second innings, setting the hosts a target of 312 for victory.

v

Live Test Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

November 23, 2018, 4:00am


Remote Record

SCORECARD

But an unbeaten century stand between Abid Ali and Usman Salahuddin took Pakistan to within 180 runs of their target with eight wickets still remaining at the close of the third day's play.

Joe Clarke converted his overnight 61 not out into a century, eventually falling for 107 when he was caught behind off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-80).

Clarke was well supported by Mark Wood, who followed up his strong performance with the ball by reaching 36 not out before he ran out of partners. Danny Briggs also chipped in with a useful 21.

Clarke (right) embraces Mark Wood after reaching his century against Pakistan A

England then made the best possible start to the home side's second innings when Jamie Porter trapped Khurram Manzoor leg before with the first ball, and Wood bowled Shan Masood (11) to leave the hosts in trouble at 12-2.

But Ali (58no) and Salahuddin (59no) dug in to frustrate England and keep Pakistan's hopes of an unlikely victory alive.

Match Details

Date
18th - 21st Nov 2018
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 1)
Umpires
A Yaqoob, R Riaz

pakistan a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K. Manzoor lbw Porter 0
S.M. Khan b Wood 11
A. Ali Not out 58
U. Salahuddin Not out 59
Extras 2nb, 1w, 1lb 4
Total 43.4 Overs 132 - 2
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.A. Porter 9 2 26 1
Wood 9.4 0 31 1
D.M. Bess 14 1 43 0
Overton 4 1 11 0
Briggs 7 1 20 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK