Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

282 (81.0 ov)
Close
Badge

Australia

20-2

Australia trail Pakistan by 262 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs Australia

Fakhar Zaman and Sarfraz Ahmed revive Pakistan in second Test against Australia

Fakhar Zaman scored 94 on Test debut for Pakistan

Debutant opener Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed revived Pakistan with scores of 94 on the first day of the second and final Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Fakhar and Sarfraz helped Pakistan recover from 57-5 to 282 all out after the latter elected to bat on a slow turning pitch.

Australia closed on 20-2, with Usman Khawaja (3) and nightwatchman Peter Siddle (4) out to Mohammad Abbas, the seamer making Khawaja his 50th Test victim in his 10th match.

Abbas became the second-fastest Pakistani to the milestone alongside Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif and Shabbir Ahmed - the record is held by Yasir Shah, who completed 50 wickets in nine matches.

Earlier, Fakhar and Sarfraz found form with fighting knocks after Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (4-78) had rocked Pakistan in the morning session, taking each of his four wickets in the space of six balls with the score on 57.

Nathan Lyon bagged four wickets in six balls on day one in Abu Dhabi

Lyon dismissed Azhar Ali (15) caught and bowled in his fourth over, and next ball had Haris Sohail caught close to the wicket for nought.

The off-spinner then Lyon had Asad Shafiq (0) caught at short leg and two balls later bowled Babar Azam, who had come dancing down the wicket, for a duck.

Fakhar hit eight boundaries and a six in his enterprising knock as he and Sarfraz added 147 runs before he was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne (3-45).

Labuschagne, who took a juggling grab to remove Mohammad Hafeez off Mitchell Starc in the third over, also dismissed Sarfraz.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Oct 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
U.T. Khawaja c Ahmed b Abbas 3
A.J. Finch Not out 13
P.M. Siddle lbw Abbas 4
Extras 0
Total 7.0 Overs 20 - 2
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 4 2 9 2
M. Hamza 1 0 4 0
Yasir 2 1 7 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK