Pakistan vs Australia

Debutant opener Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed revived Pakistan with scores of 94 on the first day of the second and final Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Fakhar and Sarfraz helped Pakistan recover from 57-5 to 282 all out after the latter elected to bat on a slow turning pitch.

Australia closed on 20-2, with Usman Khawaja (3) and nightwatchman Peter Siddle (4) out to Mohammad Abbas, the seamer making Khawaja his 50th Test victim in his 10th match.

Abbas became the second-fastest Pakistani to the milestone alongside Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif and Shabbir Ahmed - the record is held by Yasir Shah, who completed 50 wickets in nine matches.

Earlier, Fakhar and Sarfraz found form with fighting knocks after Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (4-78) had rocked Pakistan in the morning session, taking each of his four wickets in the space of six balls with the score on 57.

Lyon dismissed Azhar Ali (15) caught and bowled in his fourth over, and next ball had Haris Sohail caught close to the wicket for nought.

The off-spinner then Lyon had Asad Shafiq (0) caught at short leg and two balls later bowled Babar Azam, who had come dancing down the wicket, for a duck.

Fakhar hit eight boundaries and a six in his enterprising knock as he and Sarfraz added 147 runs before he was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne (3-45).

Labuschagne, who took a juggling grab to remove Mohammad Hafeez off Mitchell Starc in the third over, also dismissed Sarfraz.