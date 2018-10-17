Pakistan vs Australia

Mohammad Abbas bagged his third Test five-for as Pakistan bundled out Australia for 145 on day two of the series-deciding second and final Test in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Abbas snared 5-33, adding the wickets of Shaun Marsh (3), Travis Head (14) and Mitchell Starc (34) to his day-one dismissals of Usman Khawaja (3) and Peter Siddle (4) as Australia conceded a first-innings deficit of 137.

Pakistan stretched their advantage to 281 runs by stumps after reaching 144-2, with Fakhar Zaman striking 66 before he was superbly caught and bowled by Nathan Lyon and Azhar Ali unbeaten on 54.

Australia, who resumed on 20-2 in reply to Pakistan's 282 all out, lasted just 50.4 overs with Starc and Marnus Labuschagne's 37-run stand for the eighth wicket the best of the innings.

Labuschagne (25) was then run out in bizarre fashion, watching on with his bat in the air at the non-striker's end as Yasir Shah tipped a Starc drive onto the stumps.

Yasir accounted for Mitch Marsh (13), while fellow spinner Bilal Asif (3-23) picked up three wickets including top-scorer Aaron Finch (39) caught one-handed at short leg by Fakhar.

Abbas pinned Starc lbw to conclude the innings - the five-wicket haul adding to the ones the seamer picked up against Ireland earlier this year and against Windies in 2017 - but Starc was celebrating in the fifth over of Pakistan's second knock as Mohammad Hafeez (6) slapped him to cover.

Fakhar, who struck 94 in the first innings, and Azhar proceeded to put on 91 for the second wicket, with Azhar and Haris Sohail (17no) then adding an unbroken 38 to see Pakistan through to the close.