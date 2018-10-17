Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

282 & 144-2 (81.0 ov)
Close
Badge

Australia

145

Pakistan lead Australia by 281 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs Australia

Mohammad Abbas takes five wickets as Pakistan dominate Australia in second Test

Fakhar Zaman hits 66 as Pakistan extend lead over Australia to 281

Mohammad Abbas took 5-33 in 12.4 overs for Pakistan

Mohammad Abbas bagged his third Test five-for as Pakistan bundled out Australia for 145 on day two of the series-deciding second and final Test in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Abbas snared 5-33, adding the wickets of Shaun Marsh (3), Travis Head (14) and Mitchell Starc (34) to his day-one dismissals of Usman Khawaja (3) and Peter Siddle (4) as Australia conceded a first-innings deficit of 137.

Pakistan stretched their advantage to 281 runs by stumps after reaching 144-2, with Fakhar Zaman striking 66 before he was superbly caught and bowled by Nathan Lyon and Azhar Ali unbeaten on 54.

Nathan Lyon showed excellent reactions to catch Fakhar Zaman off his own bowling

Australia, who resumed on 20-2 in reply to Pakistan's 282 all out, lasted just 50.4 overs with Starc and Marnus Labuschagne's 37-run stand for the eighth wicket the best of the innings.

Labuschagne (25) was then run out in bizarre fashion, watching on with his bat in the air at the non-striker's end as Yasir Shah tipped a Starc drive onto the stumps.

Yasir accounted for Mitch Marsh (13), while fellow spinner Bilal Asif (3-23) picked up three wickets including top-scorer Aaron Finch (39) caught one-handed at short leg by Fakhar.

Aaron Finch top-scored for Australia with 39

Abbas pinned Starc lbw to conclude the innings - the five-wicket haul adding to the ones the seamer picked up against Ireland earlier this year and against Windies in 2017 - but Starc was celebrating in the fifth over of Pakistan's second knock as Mohammad Hafeez (6) slapped him to cover.

Fakhar, who struck 94 in the first innings, and Azhar proceeded to put on 91 for the second wicket, with Azhar and Haris Sohail (17no) then adding an unbroken 38 to see Pakistan through to the close.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Oct 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F. Zaman c&b Lyon 66
M. Hafeez c Head b Starc 6
A. Ali Not out 54
H. Sohail Not out 17
Extras 1nb, 1
Total 44.0 Overs 144 - 2
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 4 0 22 1
Siddle 6 0 28 0
Lyon 20 3 59 1
Jon 10 3 17 0
M. Labuschagne 4 0 18 0
Full Bowling Card

