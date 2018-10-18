Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

282 & 400-9 (81.0 ov)
Close
Badge

Australia

145 & 47-1

Australia need 491 runs to win

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan set Australia 538-run target in second Test in Abu Dhabi

Babar Azam was dismissed one run short of his maiden century

Australia must stage another determined rearguard action after being set a world-record victory target of 538 to win the second Test against Pakistan, in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The tourists salvaged a dramatic draw from the first Test on the back of Usman Khawaja's dogged century and they face another test of their mettle after Pakistan declared on 400-9 on day three.

At stumps Australia were 47-1, 491 runs arrears, after losing Shaun Marsh for just four when he was bowled by Mir Hamza. Aaron Finch (24no) and Travis Head (17no) were unbeaten at the close.

Pakistan's second innings featured 99 from Babar Azam - dismissed one run short of a maiden Test century - and a comical run out that removed Azhar Ali for 64.

Azhar was well-set in pursuit of his 15th Test hundred only to fall carelessly; thinking he had dispatched Peter Siddle for four through the gully, he began to chat mid-pitch with batting partner Asad Shafiq while out of his crease.

The ball, however, had stopped a couple of feet short of the boundary rope and when Mitchell Starc's throw from third man whistled in to Tim Paine's gloves, the wicketkeeper had the easiest of tasks removing the bails.

Pakistan's Azhar Ali was run out in bizarre fashion on day three of the second Test against Australia after believing the ball had gone for four
0:47
The dismissal did little to change Australia's fortunes, though, as Pakistan forged their way past 300 thanks to Shafiq (44) and Babar.

Babar and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed then looked to take the Test away from their opponents.

The pair put on 133 for the sixth wicket but the stand was ended when Babar was trapped in front by Mitchell Marsh, the batsman failing to overturn the decision on review to agonisingly depart one run short of a first Test ton.

Sarfraz fell short of three figures, too, as he followed up his 94 in the first innings with 81 second time around.

Pakistan declared shortly afterwards and made almost immediate inroads into Australia's batting line-up.

Shaun Marsh had replaced the injured Khawaja at the top of the order but lasted just six deliveries.

Khawaja did not take to the field after injuring his knee in the warm-up and even if he is fit to bat on Friday, International Cricket Council rules state the left-hander cannot take to the field in the first two hours of Australia's innings or until they have lost five wickets.

Follow live coverage of Pakistan's Test series against Australia with our second Test scorecard and commentary here.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Oct 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Finch Not out 24
S.E. Marsh b Hamza 4
T.M. Head Not out 17
Extras 2lb 2
Total 12.0 Overs 47 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 4 0 15 0
M. Hamza 3 0 19 1
Yasir 3 0 6 0
M.B. Asif 2 1 5 0
Full Bowling Card

