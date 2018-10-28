Cricket Match
Pakistan
150-5 (20.0 ov)
Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
|Pakistan 1st
|150-5 (20.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 150 for 5 - Between Innings
Pakistan 1st Innings150-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.B. Azam
|b Tye
|50
|40
|5
|1
|125.00
|S. Farhan
|c Tye b Lyon
|39
|38
|2
|3
|102.63
|M. Hafeez
|Not out
|32
|20
|3
|1
|160.00
|S. Malik
|c Finch b Zampa
|18
|12
|2
|0
|150.00
|A. Ali
|c Coulter-Nile b Marsh
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|F. Ashraf
|c Tye b Marsh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.I. Wasim
|Not out
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|150
- To Bat:
- S. Ahmed,
- S. Khan,
- H. Ali,
- U.K. Shinwari
Fall of Wickets
- 93 Farhan 12.5ov
- 97 Azam 13.1ov
- 126 Malik 16.4ov
- 140 Ali 18.2ov
- 141 Ashraf 18.4ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Lyon
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|3
|0
|29
|0
|9.67
|A.J. Tye
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.50
|D.J.M. Short
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
|A. Zampa
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|Marsh
|1
|0
|6
|2
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- R Riaz, S Raza
- TV Umpire
- A Raza
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A Yaqoob
Live Commentary
-
19.6
Andrew Tye to Imad Wasim. Slower ball short, to leg moves in front Scoop, Gloved to short fine leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Carey, fielded by Zampa.
A nice round total of 150 for Pakistan built on a fluent half century by Babar Azam. The pitch is slow and offering some turn so they will be confident of defending that. Australia were tidy in the field but will need their best batting of the series to chase 151.
-
19.5
Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
19.4
Andrew Tye to Imad Wasim. Slower ball half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
19.3
Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
19.2
Andrew Tye to Imad Wasim. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
19.1
Andrew Tye to Imad Wasim. Slower ball short, down leg side down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
18.6
Mitchell Marsh to Mohammad Hafeez. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
18.5
Mitchell Marsh to Mohammad Hafeez. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
18.4
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Marsh to Faheem Ashraf. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, by Tye. Faheem aims something violent over the legside first ball but he can't get the desired connection. Tye accepts his second catch of the evening as Pakistan begin to fizzle out at the death.
-
18.3
Mitchell Marsh to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Lyon.
-
18.2
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Marsh to Asif Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Coulter-Nile. Outstanding catch on the rope, Coulter-Nile has made the difficult look simple. It looked like this would sail for six but the fast bowler used his height and reach to snaffle this nonchalantly.
-
18.1
Mitchell Marsh to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
17.6
FOUR! Andrew Tye to Asif Ali. Slower ball half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Slashed away with reckless abandon. Too much width on offer from Tye allows Asif to get going with a boundary.
-
17.5
Andrew Tye to Asif Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
17.4
Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
17.3
APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball yorker, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Huge appeal and the finger goes up. Hafeez was deceived on this occasion, missing the slower on as it dipped under his bat. He goes for the review and ball tracking shows it would've just missed leg, excellent use of the technology.
-
17.2
FOUR! Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. The batsman is one step ahead of the bowler here. Hafeez anticipates something full and fast so gets into position before perfectly executing the scoop.
-
17.1
FOUR! Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Guided away fine, really intelligent batting. Hafeez is showing all his years of experience out there.
-
16.6
Adam Zampa to Asif Ali. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
16.5
Adam Zampa to Asif Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
16.4
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, by Finch. Zampa gets this one to grip and Malik can only chip it tamely to Finch for a simple catch. The experienced batsman is frustrated as he walks off, he knows it is a soft way to get out.
-
16.3
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Turns this into a full toss with nimble footwork and then blasts it into the gap.
-
16.2
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
16.1
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
15.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Tye.
-
15.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shoaib Malik. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
15.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
15.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
15.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
15.1
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. A loose start from Coulter-Nile on his return to the attack allows Malik to free his arms outside off. Runs flowing again for Pakistan as they build towards a healthy total.
-
14.6
D'Arcy Short to Shoaib Malik. Chinaman full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
14.5
D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
14.4
SIX! D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Launched high and handsome over long off, the fielder can only watch it soar over his head. Hafeez wasn't holding back there.
-
14.3
D'Arcy Short to Shoaib Malik. Chinaman full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
14.2
D'Arcy Short to Mohammad Hafeez. Chinaman short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
14.1
D'Arcy Short to Shoaib Malik. Chinaman back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
13.6
Andrew Tye to Shoaib Malik. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
13.5
Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
13.4
Andrew Tye to Mohammad Hafeez. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
13.3
Andrew Tye to Shoaib Malik. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
13.2
Andrew Tye to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Maxwell.
-
13.1
OUT! Bowled. Andrew Tye to Babar Azam. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to. Dragged on, Tye pumps the air in delight as he removes the dangerous Babar. The ball just gripped slightly in the surface causing the opener to be through his shot a tad early. Australia will be looking to put the squeeze on now with two new batsmen out in the middle.
-
12.6
FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs. Cheeky start by Hafeez, getting this between the keeper's legs via a little bottom-edge. He wasn't quite intending that.
-
12.5
OUT! Caught. Nathan Lyon to Sahibzada Farhan. Arm ball full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Tye. That's the moment Australia have been waiting for. Farhan skews this horribly despite it being a juicy full toss and it's a simple opportunity for the man running in from the rope. That's Lyon's first T20I wicket, a great time to get it.
-
12.4
Nathan Lyon to Babar Azam. Arm ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Tye. That's a half century for Babar Azam, what a run of form he is on.
-
12.3
Nathan Lyon to Sahibzada Farhan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
12.2
Nathan Lyon to Sahibzada Farhan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
12.1
Nathan Lyon to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McDermott.
-
11.6
Adam Zampa to Sahibzada Farhan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by McDermott.
-
11.5
Adam Zampa to Babar Azam. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
11.4
Adam Zampa to Sahibzada Farhan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
11.3
Adam Zampa to Sahibzada Farhan. Slider length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
11.2
SIX! Adam Zampa to Sahibzada Farhan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. The spinners were just starting to build some pressure but that is gone in an instant as Farhan hammers one into the stands. Vicious striking by the young man, it's gone way over the boundary.
-
11.1
Adam Zampa to Sahibzada Farhan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
10.6
D'Arcy Short to Sahibzada Farhan. Chinaman length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
Babar and Farhan are cruising along at the moment, Pakistan in control.
-
10.5
APPEAL! D'Arcy Short to Sahibzada Farhan. Slider yorker, down leg side down the track flick, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Lynn, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
10.4
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
10.4
Wide D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
10.3
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Slider full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
10.2
D'Arcy Short to Babar Azam. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lynn.
-
10.1
D'Arcy Short to Sahibzada Farhan. Chinaman back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.