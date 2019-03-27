Pakistan vs Australia

Australia romped to an 80-run win against Pakistan in the third one-day international on Wednesday and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Captain Aaron Finch missed out on an opportunity to become the first Australian to hit three consecutive ODI hundreds but his 90 off 136 balls anchored the world champions to 266-6.

Glenn Maxwell, dropped on 28, accelerated after Finch was caught out in the deep and scored 71 off 55 balls as Pakistan conceded 90 runs in the last 10 overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa hurried through the Pakistan tail enders with 4-43 to bowl out the home team for 186 in 44.4 overs after fast bowler Pat Cummins had earlier polished off the top order with 3-24.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 46, but Pakistan, which rested seven of its likely World Cup players for this series, always struggled to cope with the pace of Cummins and spin of Zampa.

Australia won the first two matches at Sharjah by identical margins of eight wickets. Dubai will host the remaining two games on Friday and Sunday.