  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

186
Result
Badge

Australia

266-6

Australia win by 80 runs

Pakistan vs Australia

Australia beat Pakistan in third ODI to seal series win with two games to spare

Pat Cummins took 3-24 to set Australia on their way to victory

Australia romped to an 80-run win against Pakistan in the third one-day international on Wednesday and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Captain Aaron Finch missed out on an opportunity to become the first Australian to hit three consecutive ODI hundreds but his 90 off 136 balls anchored the world champions to 266-6.

Glenn Maxwell, dropped on 28, accelerated after Finch was caught out in the deep and scored 71 off 55 balls as Pakistan conceded 90 runs in the last 10 overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa hurried through the Pakistan tail enders with 4-43 to bowl out the home team for 186 in 44.4 overs after fast bowler Pat Cummins had earlier polished off the top order with 3-24.

Opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 46, but Pakistan, which rested seven of its likely World Cup players for this series, always struggled to cope with the pace of Cummins and spin of Zampa.

Australia won the first two matches at Sharjah by identical margins of eight wickets. Dubai will host the remaining two games on Friday and Sunday.

Match Details

Date
27th Mar 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
A Yaqoob, M A Gough
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq lbw Maxwell 46
S.M. Khan c Handscomb b Cummins 2
H. Sohail c Marsh b Cummins 1
M. Rizwan c Carey b Cummins 0
S. Malik c Handscomb b Lyon 31
U. Akmal c Cummins b Behrendorff 36
S.I. Wasim s Carey b Zampa 43
Y. Shah Not out 10
U.K. Shinwari c Behrendorff b Zampa 0
J.M. Khan c Carey b Zampa 5
M. Hasnain lbw Zampa 0
Extras 11w, 1lb 12
Total All Out, 44.4 Overs 186
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
P.J. Cummins 8 1 23 3
J.P. Behrendorff 8 1 29 1
M.P. Stoinis 4 0 21 0
Lyon 10 0 48 1
Maxwell 5 0 21 1
A. Zampa 9.4 1 43 4
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK