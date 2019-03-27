Cricket Match
Pakistan
Australia
266-6 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|266-6 (50.0 ov)
|Australia are 266 for 6 - Between Innings
Australia 1st Innings266-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|U.T. Khawaja
|b Shinwari
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Sohail b Shah
|90
|136
|5
|1
|66.18
|S.E. Marsh
|c Khan b Khan
|14
|19
|3
|0
|73.68
|P.S.P. Handscomb
|b Sohail
|47
|43
|6
|0
|109.30
|M.P. Stoinis
|b Wasim
|10
|16
|1
|0
|62.50
|G.J. Maxwell
|run out (Rizwan)
|71
|55
|8
|1
|129.09
|A.T. Carey
|Not out
|25
|21
|0
|1
|119.05
|P.J. Cummins
|Not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2w, 5lb
|7
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|266
- To Bat:
- A. Zampa,
- N.M. Lyon,
- J.P. Behrendorff
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Khawaja 0.6ov
- 20 Marsh 5.4ov
- 104 Handscomb 23.1ov
- 140 Stoinis 30.5ov
- 188 Finch 41.4ov
- 249 Maxwell 47.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|U.K. Shinwari
|9
|2
|37
|1
|4.11
|M. Hasnain
|5
|0
|50
|0
|10.00
|Junaid
|9
|0
|58
|1
|6.44
|Yasir
|10
|0
|47
|1
|4.70
|S.I. Wasim
|10
|0
|34
|1
|3.40
|H. Sohail
|7
|0
|35
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- A Yaqoob, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- S Raza
Live Commentary
-
49.6
SIX! Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Carey knew the slower one was coming, set himself early, and crushed it over the boundary for six.
A decent total from Australia. Batting seemed to get harder, and the pitch slower, as the innings went on. Aaron Finch continued his good form with a well-made 90. Pakistan sloppy in the field once again, but much better with the ball. It should be an interesting chase coming up.
-
49.5
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
49.4
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.
-
49.3
Junaid Khan to Pat Cummins. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sohail.
-
49.2
Junaid Khan to Pat Cummins. Yorker, off stump no foot movement driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
49.1
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
48.6
Usman Shinwari to Pat Cummins. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, padded to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
48.5
Usman Shinwari to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Akmal.
-
48.4
Usman Shinwari to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.
-
48.3
Usman Shinwari to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sohail.
-
48.2
Usman Shinwari to Pat Cummins. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
48.1
Usman Shinwari to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Akmal.
-
47.6
OUT! Run Out. Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper, direct hit by Rizwan. Great work from Rizwan with the gloves. Another slower ball bouncer, which Maxwell misses, and the keeper did well to make the stop. Both batsmen initially thought about sneaking a bye, but Carey then sent Maxwell back. Too late. Direct hit from Rizwan, with Maxwell stood in the middle of the pitch.
-
47.5
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Full toss, down leg side backing away flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shinwari.
-
47.4
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, middle stump working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
47.3
FOUR! Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Intentionally slices it over backward point. It's a super shot from Maxwell, using the wrists it get it over the infield.
-
47.2
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
47.1
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, down leg side flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sohail.
-
46.6
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
46.5
FOUR! Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Almost caught in the deep, but it ends up bouncing into the fence for four. Junaid Khan sprints forward to attempt the catch, ends up getting it on the half volley, and it goes straight through him.
-
46.4
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
46.3
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
46.2
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Akmal.
-
46.1
Usman Shinwari to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Sohail.
-
45.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
45.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
45.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, off stump backing away Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Akmal.
-
45.3
SIX! Muhammad Hasnain to Glenn Maxwell. Short, off stump backing away hooking, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Quick bouncer, Maxwell flaps at the ball, and gets a good piece of it. Swiped over backward square for six. That brings up his fifty.
-
45.2
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Maxwell filling his boots at the back end here. Just about gets the ball on the full, and uses the pace to guide it to the rope.
-
45.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
44.6
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Yorker, to leg no foot movement flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shinwari.
-
44.5
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
44.4
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Khan, shy attempt by Malik.
-
44.3
FOUR! Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Wonderful stroke. Keeps still, all hands, and whips this away to the fine feg boundary once again.
-
44.2
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Sohail.
-
44.1
FOUR! Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Down the legside, and Maxwell gets right underneath this. Lifted away down to the vacant fine leg fence.
-
43.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, dropped catch by ul-Haq, fielded by Khan. Put down. Should have been taken at backward point by Imam. Struck quite hard, but straight into the hands of the fielder. Very poor.
-
43.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Alex Carey. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
43.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Alex Carey. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
43.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
43.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Alex Carey. Length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, inside edge to wicketkeeper for 1 run, shy attempt by Rizwan.
-
43.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Alex Carey. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
42.6
FOUR! Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Maxwell gets on top of the bounce well, and dispatches this bumper in front of square for four.
-
42.5
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, hit pad to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
42.4
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement dropped, bat-pad to point for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
42.3
Junaid Khan to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shinwari.
-
42.2
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shah.
-
42.1
Junaid Khan to Alex Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
41.6
Yasir Shah to Alex Carey. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
41.5
Yasir Shah to Alex Carey. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
41.4
OUT! Caught. Yasir Shah to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Sohail. Finch cannot make it three centuries on the bounce. Looks to power it over the long on boundary, but doesn't quite get the desired connection. Haris pouches comfortably to send the Aussie captain on his way.
-
41.3
Yasir Shah to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, off stump no foot movement Scoop, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sohail.
-
41.2
FOUR! Yasir Shah to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner, on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. There's the innovation from Maxwell. Out comes the reverse sweep, and he lifts it over short third man for four.
-
41.1
APPEAL! Yasir Shah to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Rizwan, appeal made for Caught. Up goes the finger, but Maxwell reviews instantly. He was wanting to deflect it down to third man, and there was noise as it passed the bat. Replays are very conclusive, though. Nowhere near the ball.
-
40.6
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
Scoring seems to have got harder as the innings has gone on. Australia have nine overs to boost this total up to a defendable one.
-
40.5
Usman Shinwari to Aaron Finch. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
40.4
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, down leg side down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
40.3
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.
-
40.2
Usman Shinwari to Aaron Finch. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement flick, bat-pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
40.1
Usman Shinwari to Glenn Maxwell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shah.