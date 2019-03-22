Cricket Match
Pakistan
38-1 (9.3 ov)
Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
|Pakistan 1st
|38-1 (9.3 ov)
|Pakistan are 38 for 1 with 40.3 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings38-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|c&b Lyon
|17
|27
|1
|1
|62.96
|S.M. Khan
|Not out
|16
|27
|3
|0
|59.26
|H. Sohail
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|9.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|38
Fall of Wickets
- 35 ul-Haq 8.4ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.A. Richardson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|4.67
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|3
|0
|14
|0
|4.67
|Lyon
|1.5
|0
|5
|1
|2.73
|Maxwell
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Mar 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- M A Gough, A Raza
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A Yaqoob
Live Commentary
-
9.3
Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
9.2
Glenn Maxwell to Shan Masood. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, well timed to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Finch.
-
9.1
Glenn Maxwell to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
8.6
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
8.5
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
8.4
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Nathan Lyon to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler, by Lyon. The nagging consistency of Lyon earns himself and Australia the wicket. Imam dances down the wicket, looking to punch it down to long off for a single. Doesn't quite get to the pitch, and ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler for the return catch. A soft way to go, but a lot of credit has to go to the bowler.
-
8.3
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
8.2
Nathan Lyon to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
8.1
Nathan Lyon to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
7.6
Glenn Maxwell to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
Spin from both ends, and quite early on. Not a bad tactic. It is a slow surface, so probably a touch harder to get runs with pace off the ball.
-
7.5
Glenn Maxwell to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
7.4
Glenn Maxwell to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.3
Glenn Maxwell to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
7.2
Glenn Maxwell to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
7.1
Glenn Maxwell to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
7.1
Wide Glenn Maxwell to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
6.6
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
6.5
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
6.4
Nathan Lyon to Shan Masood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
6.3
Nathan Lyon to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
6.2
Nathan Lyon to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
6.1
Nathan Lyon to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
5.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
5.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
5.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, well timed to point for 1 run, run save by Maxwell, shy attempt by Maxwell.
-
5.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
5.2
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. This is really dug into the pitch by Coulter-Nile. Imam has the reactions to get on top of the bounce, and swat it away to the fence. Super shot.
-
5.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
4.6
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Shorter from Richardson, and it sits up nicely for Masood. Hangs back again, and hammers it over the top for the third boundary of the over.
-
4.5
Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
4.4
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Not that short, but Masood is in the groove now. Leans back, and shovels this away behind square for four more.
-
4.3
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That's a corker. Masood gives this everything. Hint of width, and drilled on the up through the covers.
-
4.2
Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
4.1
Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, shy attempt by Handscomb.
-
3.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
3.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
3.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
3.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
3.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
3.1
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. That has come out of nowhere. The first sign of any sort of aggression from Pakistan. Imam charges out to Coulter-Nile, and belts it back over the bowler's head for six. Terrific strike.
-
2.6
Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.5
Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.4
Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.3
Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
2.2
Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg no foot movement pushing, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
2.1
Jhye Richardson to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
1.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
A quiet opening few overs to the game. Accurate bowling, and cautious batting.
-
1.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
1.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Wide Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shan Masood. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
0.6
Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.5
Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
0.5
Wide Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
0.4
Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
0.3
Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
0.2
Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Jhye Richardson to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Richardson.