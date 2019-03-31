Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

218-3

In Play
Badge

Australia

327-7  (50.0 ov)

Pakistan need 110 runs to win from 13.0 overs

Pakistan vs Australia

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 218-3 (36.5 ov)
Australia 1st 327-7 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan 1st Innings218-3

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.M. Khan lbw Zampa 50 54 3 0 92.59
A. Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 0 1 0 0 0.00
H. Sohail Not out 119 115 10 3 103.48
M. Rizwan c Lyon b Maxwell 12 13 1 0 92.31
U. Akmal Not out 33 38 2 0 86.84
Extras 4w, 4
Total 36.5 Overs, 3 wkts 218
To Bat: 
S.S. Ali,
S.I. Wasim,
Y. Shah,
U.K. Shinwari,
J.M. Khan,
M. Abbas

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Ali 0.3ov
  2. 109 Khan 18.5ov
  3. 136 Rizwan 23.3ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
J.P. Behrendorff 5 0 30 1 6.00
K.W. Richardson 5 0 34 0 6.80
Lyon 8 0 44 0 5.50
Maxwell 9 0 38 1 4.22
A. Zampa 6.2 0 50 1 7.89
M.P. Stoinis 3 0 20 0 6.67

Australia 1st Innings327-7

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
U.T. Khawaja c Shah b Shinwari 98 111 10 0 88.29
A.J. Finch (c) b Shinwari 53 69 2 2 76.81
S.E. Marsh c Ali b Khan 61 68 5 1 89.71
G.J. Maxwell b Khan 70 33 10 3 212.12
M.P. Stoinis b Shinwari 4 7 0 0 57.14
P.S.P. Handscomb lbw Shinwari 8 5 1 0 160.00
A.T. Carey lbw Khan 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.P. Behrendorff Not out 6 3 0 0 200.00
K.W. Richardson Not out 5 2 1 0 250.00
Extras 15w, 1b, 6lb 22
Total 50.0 Overs, 7 wkts 327
To Bat: 
N.M. Lyon,
A. Zampa

Fall of Wickets

  1. 134 Finch 23.2ov
  2. 214 Khawaja 39.3ov
  3. 274 Marsh 45.1ov
  4. 299 Stoinis 47.4ov
  5. 309 Maxwell 48.3ov
  6. 314 Carey 48.5ov
  7. 318 Handscomb 49.2ov
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Abbas 10 0 71 0 7.10
Junaid 9 0 73 3 8.11
S.I. Wasim 10 1 51 0 5.10
U.K. Shinwari 10 0 49 4 4.90
Yasir 10 0 63 0 6.30
H. Sohail 1 0 13 0 13.00

Match Details

Date
31st Mar 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, M A Gough
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 31, 2019 6:35pm

    36.5

    Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.

    36.4

    Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

    36.3

    Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    FOUR! Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    SIX! Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Googly length ball, to leg down the track Slog, well timed over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Short, to leg down the track pulling, padded to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.

  •  

    FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Slower ball short, middle stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Haris waited for the slower ball and took advantage of it, smashing it through the leg side for a four.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Short, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Short, middle stump on the back foot Slog, top edge in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Wide one from Stonis and Sohail has a go at it, he gets an edge on it and that is enough to send it to the boundary.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Handscomb.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson. The scores keeps ticking away with these two. No boundaries in a few overs, but the score is increasing.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to point for 1 run.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

  •  

    Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    FOUR! Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

Full Commentary