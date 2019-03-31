Cricket Match
Pakistan
218-3
Australia
327-7 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan vs Australia
|Pakistan 1st
|218-3 (36.5 ov)
|Australia 1st
|327-7 (50.0 ov)
|Pakistan need 110 runs to win from 13.0 overs
Pakistan 1st Innings218-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.M. Khan
|lbw Zampa
|50
|54
|3
|0
|92.59
|A. Ali
|c Carey b Behrendorff
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Sohail
|Not out
|119
|115
|10
|3
|103.48
|M. Rizwan
|c Lyon b Maxwell
|12
|13
|1
|0
|92.31
|U. Akmal
|Not out
|33
|38
|2
|0
|86.84
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|36.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|218
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Ali 0.3ov
- 109 Khan 18.5ov
- 136 Rizwan 23.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.P. Behrendorff
|5
|0
|30
|1
|6.00
|K.W. Richardson
|5
|0
|34
|0
|6.80
|Lyon
|8
|0
|44
|0
|5.50
|Maxwell
|9
|0
|38
|1
|4.22
|A. Zampa
|6.2
|0
|50
|1
|7.89
|M.P. Stoinis
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
Australia 1st Innings327-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Shah b Shinwari
|98
|111
|10
|0
|88.29
|A.J. Finch (c)
|b Shinwari
|53
|69
|2
|2
|76.81
|S.E. Marsh
|c Ali b Khan
|61
|68
|5
|1
|89.71
|G.J. Maxwell
|b Khan
|70
|33
|10
|3
|212.12
|M.P. Stoinis
|b Shinwari
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|P.S.P. Handscomb
|lbw Shinwari
|8
|5
|1
|0
|160.00
|A.T. Carey
|lbw Khan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.P. Behrendorff
|Not out
|6
|3
|0
|0
|200.00
|K.W. Richardson
|Not out
|5
|2
|1
|0
|250.00
|Extras
|15w, 1b, 6lb
|22
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|327
- To Bat:
- N.M. Lyon,
- A. Zampa
Fall of Wickets
- 134 Finch 23.2ov
- 214 Khawaja 39.3ov
- 274 Marsh 45.1ov
- 299 Stoinis 47.4ov
- 309 Maxwell 48.3ov
- 314 Carey 48.5ov
- 318 Handscomb 49.2ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Abbas
|10
|0
|71
|0
|7.10
|Junaid
|9
|0
|73
|3
|8.11
|S.I. Wasim
|10
|1
|51
|0
|5.10
|U.K. Shinwari
|10
|0
|49
|4
|4.90
|Yasir
|10
|0
|63
|0
|6.30
|H. Sohail
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Mar 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- S Raza
Live Commentary
-
36.5
Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
36.4
Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
36.3
Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
36.2
Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
36.1
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
35.6
Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
35.5
Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
35.4
Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
35.3
Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
35.2
Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
35.1
Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
34.6
Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
34.5
SIX! Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Googly length ball, to leg down the track Slog, well timed over long off for 6 runs.
-
34.4
Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
34.3
Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
34.2
Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
34.1
Adam Zampa to Umar Akmal. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
33.6
Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Short, to leg down the track pulling, padded to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
33.5
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
33.4
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Slower ball short, middle stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Haris waited for the slower ball and took advantage of it, smashing it through the leg side for a four.
-
33.3
Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
33.2
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
33.1
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Short, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
32.6
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
32.5
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
32.4
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
32.3
Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
32.2
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
32.1
Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
31.6
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Short, middle stump on the back foot Slog, top edge in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Wide one from Stonis and Sohail has a go at it, he gets an edge on it and that is enough to send it to the boundary.
-
31.5
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
31.4
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
31.3
Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
31.2
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
31.1
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
30.6
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
30.5
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
30.4
Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
30.3
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
30.2
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.1
Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
29.6
Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson. The scores keeps ticking away with these two. No boundaries in a few overs, but the score is increasing.
-
29.5
Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
29.4
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
29.3
Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
29.2
Marcus Stoinis to Umar Akmal. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
29.1
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
28.6
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
28.5
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
28.4
Nathan Lyon to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
28.3
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
28.2
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
28.1
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
27.6
Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to point for 1 run.
-
27.5
Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
27.4
Glenn Maxwell to Haris Sohail. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
27.3
Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
27.2
Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
27.1
FOUR! Glenn Maxwell to Umar Akmal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs.