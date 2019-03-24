Pakistan vs Australia

Aaron Finch hit a career-best in ODI cricket of 155 - his second-straight hundred in the series - to see Australia to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the second ODI in Sharjah.

The game was very reminiscent of the series opener played out at the same venue on Friday. Australia successfully chased down 281 on that occasion, to win by eight wickets, while 285 was the target on Sunday.

Haris Sohail struck a maiden ODI hundred for Pakistan in the opening game, while Mohammad Rizwan (115) followed suit in the second. But, once again, it proved in vain as Finch struck another classy hundred to see the visitors home with 13 balls to spare.

Finch shared in a superb 209-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja (88). Khawaja ultimately holed out to deep midwicket off Yasir Shah in the 37th over, and Glenn Maxwell (19) was run out not long after, but Finch continued through to 150 in the 48th over before clinching victory.

The five-match series continues in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, before the fourth and fifth ODIs are played in Dubai (Friday and Sunday).

More to follow...