Cricket Match
Pakistan
284-7 (50.0 ov)
Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
|Pakistan 1st
|284-7 (50.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 284 for 7 - Between Innings
Pakistan 1st Innings284-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|b Richardson
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.M. Khan
|c Marsh b Richardson
|19
|15
|4
|0
|126.67
|H. Sohail
|c Carey b Finch
|34
|46
|5
|0
|73.91
|M. Rizwan
|c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile
|115
|126
|11
|0
|91.27
|U. Akmal
|c Handscomb b Lyon
|16
|21
|2
|0
|76.19
|S. Malik (c)
|c Maxwell b Zampa
|60
|61
|3
|1
|98.36
|F. Ashraf
|c Handscomb b Coulter-Nile
|14
|14
|1
|1
|100.00
|S.I. Wasim
|Not out
|19
|10
|2
|1
|190.00
|Y. Shah
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|3w, 1b, 2lb
|6
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|284
- To Bat:
- M. Hasnain,
- M. Abbas
Fall of Wickets
- 0 ul-Haq 0.5ov
- 35 Khan 6.1ov
- 87 Sohail 17.3ov
- 112 Akmal 22.3ov
- 239 Malik 44.4ov
- 254 Rizwan 46.4ov
- 266 Ashraf 48.4ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.A. Richardson
|5
|2
|16
|2
|3.20
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|7
|0
|52
|2
|7.43
|M.P. Stoinis
|6
|0
|40
|0
|6.67
|Lyon
|10
|0
|64
|1
|6.40
|A. Zampa
|10
|0
|57
|1
|5.70
|Finch
|10
|0
|41
|1
|4.10
|Maxwell
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- S Raza, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R Riaz
Live Commentary
-
49.6
Marcus Stoinis to Yasir Shah. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
Pakistan were in prime position to get past 300, but Australia have dragged things back nicely in that last ten overs. Mohammad Rizwan stands out with his superb century. Shoaib Malik contributed with a handy 60 as well. Australia lost Jhye Richardson to injury, and had to make up the overs with part-timers, so they have done well to keep the score to 284. Should be an interesting chase to come.
-
49.5
Marcus Stoinis to Imad Wasim. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
49.4
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Imad Wasim. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Now he threads a drive through the offside for four. Exactly what Pakistan needed at this stage. Wide full toss, and thumped past mid off.
-
49.3
SIX! Marcus Stoinis to Imad Wasim. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Incredible shot from Imad. Whipped off the toes, and it flies over the legside fence for a huge six!
-
49.2
APPEAL! Marcus Stoinis to Yasir Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short leg for 1 run, direct hit by Stoinis, appeal made for Run Out.
-
49.1
Marcus Stoinis to Imad Wasim. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
48.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imad Wasim. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
48.5
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imad Wasim. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs. Somehow got that to the fence. Imad tries to lift this over short third man, but gets a thick bottom edge. Ended up splitting the gap between two fielders perfectly.
-
48.4
OUT! Caught. Nathan Coulter-Nile to Faheem Ashraf. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Handscomb. Gone this time. Perfect length to clear the boundary, but mis-hits it into the hands of long on. Simple take.
-
48.3
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Faheem Ashraf. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. What a strike that is. Coulter-Nile digs it in, and Ashraf muscles this over the long on boundary for a maximum.
-
48.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imad Wasim. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile, fielded by Finch.
-
48.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Faheem Ashraf. Yorker, to leg no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Maxwell.
-
47.6
Marcus Stoinis to Faheem Ashraf. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
47.5
Marcus Stoinis to Faheem Ashraf. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, hit helmet to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
47.4
Marcus Stoinis to Imad Wasim. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
47.3
Marcus Stoinis to Imad Wasim. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
47.2
Marcus Stoinis to Faheem Ashraf. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
47.1
Marcus Stoinis to Faheem Ashraf. Short, down leg side backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
46.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Imad Wasim. Off cutter length ball, down leg side down the track flick, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
46.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Faheem Ashraf. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
46.4
OUT! Caught. Nathan Coulter-Nile to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Maxwell. Brilliant from Maxwell on the boundary edge. Rizwan cannot quite get a clean connection on this length delivery, and it gives the opportunity for the catch. Taken cleanly, was falling over the rope, so flicked it up to regain balance, and jumped back in play to complete the catch. Very close to the rope, but no replays show that he was in contact with it. Rizwan has to go.
-
46.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
46.2
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Four more! Rizwan enjoying himself now. He jumps out the crease, and slaps it powerfully into the mid wicket fence.
-
46.1
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Rizwan walking down and across. Coulter-Nile drops his length, and it gets ramped over the keeper for four.
-
45.6
Nathan Lyon to Faheem Ashraf. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
45.5
FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Faheem Ashraf. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge past third man for 4 runs. A slice of luck for Ashraf. Extra bounce from Lyon, and the ball flicks up off the edge of the bat over first slip.
-
45.4
Nathan Lyon to Faheem Ashraf. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
45.3
APPEAL! Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja, appeal made for L.B.W. Half a shout from bowler and keeper, but this ball is turning down the legside. Umpire shakes his head immediately.
-
45.2
Nathan Lyon to Faheem Ashraf. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
45.1
Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Finch.
-
44.6
Adam Zampa to Faheem Ashraf. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
44.5
Adam Zampa to Faheem Ashraf. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
44.4
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Maxwell. Gone this time. Maxwell won't make the same mistake twice. Out comes Malik, gets cramped for room, and cannot get the elevation on it. Like a check drive from the Pakistan captain, and it gets swallowed up on the boundary edge.
-
44.3
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
44.2
Adam Zampa to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
44.1
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
43.6
Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
43.5
Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa, mis-fielded by Carey.
-
43.4
Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
43.3
Nathan Lyon to Shoaib Malik. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
43.2
Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
43.1
Nathan Lyon to Shoaib Malik. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Maxwell.
-
42.6
Adam Zampa to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner half volley, to leg down the track driving, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
42.5
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by Maxwell. Malik charges out the crease, shanks it down to long on, and Maxwell shells it! Don't see him drop too many. Came low, but should be holding on to that. To make things worse, it trickles through into the rope.
-
42.4
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run. There is it! Maiden ODI century for Mohammad Rizwan. Looked very compact throughout his innings, and rotated the strike nicely. His promotion to number four has worked for Pakistan.
-
42.3
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
42.2
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
42.1
Adam Zampa to Mohammad Rizwan. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
41.6
Nathan Lyon to Shoaib Malik. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
41.5
Nathan Lyon to Shoaib Malik. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
41.4
Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
41.3
Nathan Lyon to Shoaib Malik. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb. Fifty up for Shoaib Malik. A reliable man for Pakistan nowadays. Another expertly crafted innings here today.
-
41.2
Nathan Lyon to Mohammad Rizwan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
41.1
Nathan Lyon to Shoaib Malik. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
40.6
Marcus Stoinis to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
40.5
Marcus Stoinis to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
40.4
Marcus Stoinis to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
40.3
Marcus Stoinis to Shoaib Malik. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run.
-
40.2
Marcus Stoinis to Shoaib Malik. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
40.1
Marcus Stoinis to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
40.1
Wide Marcus Stoinis to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.