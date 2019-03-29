Cricket Match
Pakistan
60-1
Australia
277-7 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan vs Australia
|Pakistan 1st
|60-1 (12.1 ov)
|Australia 1st
|277-7 (50.0 ov)
|Pakistan need 218 runs to win from 37.5 overs
Pakistan 1st Innings60-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.M. Khan
|b Coulter-Nile
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Ali
|Not out
|42
|41
|5
|0
|102.44
|H. Sohail
|Not out
|16
|27
|1
|0
|59.26
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|12.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|60
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Khan 0.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|5
|1
|23
|1
|4.60
|K.W. Richardson
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|Lyon
|0.4
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Australia 1st Innings277-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Finch (c)
|lbw Hasnain
|39
|42
|5
|1
|92.86
|U.T. Khawaja
|lbw Shah
|62
|78
|6
|0
|79.49
|S.E. Marsh
|s Rizwan b Wasim
|5
|16
|0
|0
|31.25
|P.S.P. Handscomb
|c Sohail b Wasim
|7
|11
|0
|0
|63.64
|M.P. Stoinis
|b Shah
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|G.J. Maxwell
|run out (Khan)
|98
|82
|9
|3
|119.51
|A.T. Carey
|c Sohail b Hasnain
|55
|67
|3
|0
|82.09
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 3w, 2b, 1lb
|7
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|277
- To Bat:
- K.W. Richardson,
- N.M. Lyon,
- A. Zampa
Fall of Wickets
- 56 Finch 12.1ov
- 65 Marsh 15.5ov
- 98 Handscomb 21.3ov
- 101 Stoinis 22.1ov
- 140 Khawaja 28.1ov
- 274 Maxwell 49.2ov
- 277 Carey 49.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|U.K. Shinwari
|10
|0
|53
|0
|5.30
|Junaid
|10
|1
|47
|0
|4.70
|M. Hasnain
|9
|0
|52
|2
|5.78
|S.I. Wasim
|9
|0
|56
|2
|6.22
|Yasir
|10
|0
|57
|2
|5.70
|H. Sohail
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, R Riaz
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A Raza
Live Commentary
-
12.1
Nathan Lyon to Abid Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
11.6
Adam Zampa to Abid Ali. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
11.5
Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
11.4
Adam Zampa to Abid Ali. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
11.3
Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
11.2
Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
11.1
Adam Zampa to Haris Sohail. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
10.6
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Stoinis, fielded by Maxwell.
-
10.5
Nathan Lyon to Abid Ali. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
10.4
APPEAL! Nathan Lyon to Abid Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, inside edge to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Sharp turn for Nathan Lyon.
-
10.3
Nathan Lyon to Abid Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
10.2
Nathan Lyon to Haris Sohail. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
10.1
Nathan Lyon to Abid Ali. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
9.6
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
9.5
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
9.4
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
9.3
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
9.2
Marcus Stoinis to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
9.1
Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
8.6
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Haris Sohail is not hitting the ball as cleanly as his partner at the moment. This time he gets an outside edge that goes wide of Carey but not wide enough for third man to stop it going for four. Frustration for Australia.
-
8.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
8.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
8.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
8.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
8.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
7.6
Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
7.5
Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
7.4
Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.3
Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.2
Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
7.2
Wide Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
7.1
FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Abid Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Well that was too short and just sat up asking to be hit on this slow surface. Abid Ali is certainly good to watch out here at the moment.
-
6.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
6.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Abid Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
6.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
6.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
6.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
6.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Abid Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
5.6
Kane Richardson to Haris Sohail. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by Maxwell.
-
5.5
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
5.4
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Marsh, fielded by Khawaja.
-
5.3
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Gets it fine and fine leg who is up in the circle can't stop it. Strokes all round the ground from Abid Ali who looks full of confidence on debut.
-
5.2
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
5.1
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
4.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Abid Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
4.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell. Straight at Maxwell otherwise that was four more.
-
4.4
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Off the back foot this time, another top shot. Australia have a few things to think about out here.
-
4.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
4.2
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Abid Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Now it's a textbook cover drive from Abid Ali, wonderful technique in these strokes, he's timing the ball really well too.
-
4.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Haris Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
3.6
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for 2 runs, run save by Maxwell, fielded by Zampa.
-
3.5
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
3.4
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's an excellent pull shot from Abid Ali. He picked up the length really quickly and crunched the ball away through mid-wicket.
-
3.3
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
3.2
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
3.1
Kane Richardson to Abid Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.