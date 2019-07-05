Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

194-2 (34.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Bangladesh

 

Pakistan are 194 for 2 with 15.5 overs left

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 194-2 (34.0 ov)
Pakistan 1st Innings194-2

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
F. Zaman c Miraz b Saifuddin 13 31 1 0 41.94
I. ul-Haq Not out 76 71 6 0 107.04
M.B. Azam lbw Saifuddin 96 99 11 0 96.97
M. Hafeez Not out 1 4 0 0 25.00
Extras 7w, 1lb 8
Total 34.0 Overs, 2 wkts 194
To Bat: 
H. Sohail,
S. Ahmed,
S.I. Wasim,
S. Khan,
W. Riaz,
S.S. Afridi,
M. Amir

Fall of Wickets

  1. 23 Zaman 7.2ov
  2. 180 Azam 31.7ov
Bangladesh Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.H. Miraz 8 0 23 0 2.88
M. Saifuddin 5.5 0 43 2 7.37
M. Rahman 5 0 40 0 8.00
Mortaza 5 0 32 0 6.40
Al Hasan 6 0 28 0 4.67
M.H. Saikat 4 0 27 0 6.75

Match Details

Date
5th Jul 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
J S Wilson

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 12:49pm

  •  

    33.6

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Mohammad Hafeez. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    33.5

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    33.4

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    33.3

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.

  •  

    33.2

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Das.

  •  

    33.1

    FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    32.6

    Mehedi Hasan to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    32.5

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.

  •  

    32.4

    FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for 4 runs, overthrow by Miraz.

  •  

    32.3

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

  •  

    32.2

    Mehedi Hasan to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    32.1

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  • 31.6

    OUT! L.B.W. Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg moves in front working, hit pad to.

  •  

    31.5

    FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries, this time he works the ball into the leg side, and yet again into the gap for four

  •  

    31.4

    FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Babar rocks back onto his back foot and punches the ball through the covers for four more

  •  

    31.3

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    31.3

    Wide Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    31.2

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.

  •  

    31.1

    Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Das.

  •  

    30.6

    Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Rahman.

  •  

    30.5

    Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.

  •  

    30.4

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    30.3

    Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    30.2

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    30.1

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.

  •  

    29.6

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Back to back identical boundaries, another shorter ball, another pull shot and another four.

  •  

    29.5

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Babar again with another top pull shot, he is finding the gaps in the field for fun.

  •  

    29.4

    Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    29.3

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.

  •  

    29.2

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Babar picks up the slower ball and pulls well through the leg side.

  •  

    29.1

    Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    28.6

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    28.5

    Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    28.4

    Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Das.

  •  

    28.3

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.

  •  

    28.2

    Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

  •  

    28.1

    Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    27.6

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, direct hit by Rahim.

  •  

    27.5

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.

  •  

    27.4

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    27.3

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Another top class shot, he uses his wrists well to find the gap in the deep, showing you don't have to belt the ball to get a boundary.

  •  

    27.2

    Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.

  •  

    27.1

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    26.6

    Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    26.5

    Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, dropped catch by Rahim.

  •  

    26.5

    Wide Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    26.4

    Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Rahman, fielded by Mortaza.

  •  

    26.3

    FOUR! Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Saifuddin. Oh dear, Saifuddin again making a costly mistake this time he lets the ball through his legs on the rope.

  •  

    26.2

    Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    26.1

    FOUR! Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. What a shot from Babar, he uses his feet fantastically and drives the ball sweetly through the covers.

  •  

    25.6

    FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Saifuddin. Imam pulls a back of a length delivery towards Saifuddin on the boundary who should have prevented the four but unfortunately for him he dived over the ball.

  •  

    25.5

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    25.4

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.

  •  

    25.3

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, dropped catch by Saikat, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    25.2

    Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.

  •  

    25.1

    Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.

  •  

    24.6

    Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    24.5

    Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    24.4

    Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    24.3

    Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

  •  

    24.2

    Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

  •  

    24.1

    Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.

Full Commentary