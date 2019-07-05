Cricket Match
Pakistan
194-2 (34.0 ov)
Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Pakistan 1st
|194-2 (34.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 194 for 2 with 15.5 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings194-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F. Zaman
|c Miraz b Saifuddin
|13
|31
|1
|0
|41.94
|I. ul-Haq
|Not out
|76
|71
|6
|0
|107.04
|M.B. Azam
|lbw Saifuddin
|96
|99
|11
|0
|96.97
|M. Hafeez
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|7w, 1lb
|8
|Total
|34.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|194
Fall of Wickets
- 23 Zaman 7.2ov
- 180 Azam 31.7ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.H. Miraz
|8
|0
|23
|0
|2.88
|M. Saifuddin
|5.5
|0
|43
|2
|7.37
|M. Rahman
|5
|0
|40
|0
|8.00
|Mortaza
|5
|0
|32
|0
|6.40
|Al Hasan
|6
|0
|28
|0
|4.67
|M.H. Saikat
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Jul 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- J S Wilson
Live Commentary
-
33.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Mohammad Hafeez. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
33.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
33.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
33.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
33.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Das.
-
33.1
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
32.6
Mehedi Hasan to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
32.5
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.
-
32.4
FOUR! Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for 4 runs, overthrow by Miraz.
-
32.3
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
32.2
Mehedi Hasan to Mohammad Hafeez. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
32.1
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
31.6
OUT! L.B.W. Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Full toss, to leg moves in front working, hit pad to.
-
31.5
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries, this time he works the ball into the leg side, and yet again into the gap for four
-
31.4
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Babar rocks back onto his back foot and punches the ball through the covers for four more
-
31.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run.
-
31.3
Wide Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
31.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Babar Azam. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
31.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Imam ul-Haq. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Das.
-
30.6
Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
30.5
Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
30.4
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
30.3
Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run.
-
30.2
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
30.1
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sarkar.
-
29.6
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Back to back identical boundaries, another shorter ball, another pull shot and another four.
-
29.5
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Babar again with another top pull shot, he is finding the gaps in the field for fun.
-
29.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
29.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
29.2
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Babar picks up the slower ball and pulls well through the leg side.
-
29.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run.
-
28.6
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
28.5
Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.
-
28.4
Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
28.3
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.
-
28.2
Mehedi Hasan to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
28.1
Mehedi Hasan to Babar Azam. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.
-
27.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, direct hit by Rahim.
-
27.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
27.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
27.3
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Another top class shot, he uses his wrists well to find the gap in the deep, showing you don't have to belt the ball to get a boundary.
-
27.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
27.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.
-
26.6
Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
26.5
Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, dropped catch by Rahim.
-
26.5
Wide Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
26.4
Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Rahman, fielded by Mortaza.
-
26.3
FOUR! Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Saifuddin. Oh dear, Saifuddin again making a costly mistake this time he lets the ball through his legs on the rope.
-
26.2
Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
26.1
FOUR! Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. What a shot from Babar, he uses his feet fantastically and drives the ball sweetly through the covers.
-
25.6
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Saifuddin. Imam pulls a back of a length delivery towards Saifuddin on the boundary who should have prevented the four but unfortunately for him he dived over the ball.
-
25.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
25.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
25.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, dropped catch by Saikat, fielded by Iqbal.
-
25.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
25.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
24.6
Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 1 run.
-
24.5
Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
24.4
Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
24.3
Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
24.2
Mosaddek Hossain to Imam ul-Haq. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
24.1
Mosaddek Hossain to Babar Azam. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.