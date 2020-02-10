Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

445
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

233 & 168

Pakistan win by an innings and 44 runs

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan seal innings win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan's Yasir Shah (R) celebrates with captain Azhar Ali after taking the final Bangladesh wicket

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with four wickets as Pakistan took less than 90 minutes on the fourth morning to wrap up a resounding win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

SCORECARD

Shah returned figures of 4-58, dismissing Liton Das and Abu Jayed (3) in successive overs to bowl the visitors out for 168 and secure Pakistan's victory in the first Test by an innings and 44 runs.

Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah - who had become the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick before going off with a sore rib on day three - was not needed as Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas picked up a wicket apiece.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was dismissed in the first over on day four

Bangladesh's hopes of forcing the home side to bat again had largely rested on Mominul Haque (41), but the captain departed in the first over of the day after he unsuccessfully reviewed an lbw decision against Afridi (1-39).

However, Das (29) and Rubel Hossain (5) held Pakistan up for an hour with a stubborn partnership of 26, finally ended when Abbas (1-33) trapped Rubel leg before.

Yasir then rounded off proceedings as he removed Das lbw and then tempted Jayed into a top-edged slog, with Asad Shafiq back-pedalling from slip to take the catch.

Bangladesh return to Pakistan in April for the second and final Test of the series - which has been split due to security concerns - as well as a one-off ODI, both taking place in Karachi.

Match Details

Date
7th - 11th Feb 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
N J Llong, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Iqbal lbw Shah 34
M.S. Hassan b Shah 16
N.H. Shanto lbw Shah 38
M. Haque lbw Afridi 41
T. Islam lbw Shah 0
M. Mahmudullah c Sohail b Shah 0
M.M. Ali b Shah 0
L.K. Das lbw Shah 29
M.R. Hossain lbw Abbas 5
A.J. Chowdhury c Shafiq b Shah 3
E. Hossain Not out 0
Extras 2w, 2
Total All Out, 62.2 Overs 168
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 16 6 39 1
M. Abbas 17.4 6 33 1
N. Shah 8.2 2 26 4
Yasir 17.2 3 58 4
Shafiq 3 0 12 0
Full Bowling Card

