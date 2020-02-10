Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with four wickets as Pakistan took less than 90 minutes on the fourth morning to wrap up a resounding win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Shah returned figures of 4-58, dismissing Liton Das and Abu Jayed (3) in successive overs to bowl the visitors out for 168 and secure Pakistan's victory in the first Test by an innings and 44 runs.

Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah - who had become the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick before going off with a sore rib on day three - was not needed as Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas picked up a wicket apiece.

Bangladesh's hopes of forcing the home side to bat again had largely rested on Mominul Haque (41), but the captain departed in the first over of the day after he unsuccessfully reviewed an lbw decision against Afridi (1-39).

However, Das (29) and Rubel Hossain (5) held Pakistan up for an hour with a stubborn partnership of 26, finally ended when Abbas (1-33) trapped Rubel leg before.

Yasir then rounded off proceedings as he removed Das lbw and then tempted Jayed into a top-edged slog, with Asad Shafiq back-pedalling from slip to take the catch.

Bangladesh return to Pakistan in April for the second and final Test of the series - which has been split due to security concerns - as well as a one-off ODI, both taking place in Karachi.