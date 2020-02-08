Cricket Match
Pakistan
114-2
Bangladesh
233 (82.5 ov)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Pakistan 1st
|114-2 (32.1 ov)
|Bangladesh 1st
|233All out (82.5 ov)
|Pakistan trail Bangladesh by 119 runs with 8 wickets remaining
Pakistan 1st Innings114-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.M. Khan
|Not out
|69
|95
|10
|0
|72.63
|A. Ali
|c Das b Chowdhury
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Ali (c)
|c Shanto b Chowdhury
|34
|59
|4
|0
|57.63
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|8
|33
|1
|0
|24.24
|Extras
|1b, 2lb
|3
|Total
|32.1 Overs, 2 wkts
|114
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Ali 1.2ov
- 93 Ali 22.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|E. Hossain
|6
|1
|35
|0
|5.83
|A.J. Chowdhury
|12.1
|1
|31
|2
|2.55
|M.R. Hossain
|5
|1
|25
|0
|5.00
|T. Islam
|9
|1
|20
|0
|2.22
Bangladesh 1st Innings233 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal
|lbw Abbas
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|M.S. Hassan
|c Shafiq b Afridi
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.H. Shanto
|c Rizwan b Abbas
|44
|110
|6
|0
|40.00
|M. Haque (c)
|c Rizwan b Afridi
|30
|59
|5
|0
|50.85
|M. Mahmudullah
|c Shafiq b Afridi
|25
|48
|4
|0
|52.08
|M.M. Ali
|c Rizwan b Shah
|63
|140
|7
|1
|45.00
|L.K. Das
|lbw Sohail
|33
|46
|7
|0
|71.74
|T. Islam
|c Shah b Sohail
|24
|72
|4
|0
|33.33
|M.R. Hossain
|b Afridi
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|A.J. Chowdhury
|run out (Abbas)
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|E. Hossain
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3nb, 1w, 6b,
|10
|Total
|All Out, 82.5 Overs
|233
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Hassan 0.3ov
- 3 Iqbal 1.4ov
- 62 Haque 21.5ov
- 95 Shanto 33.6ov
- 107 Mahmudullah 40.3ov
- 161 Das 55.3ov
- 214 Islam 78.5ov
- 229 Hossain 80.6ov
- 233 Ali 81.2ov
- 233 Chowdhury 82.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|21.5
|3
|53
|4
|2.43
|M. Abbas
|17
|9
|19
|2
|1.12
|N. Shah
|16
|0
|61
|1
|3.81
|Yasir
|22
|2
|83
|0
|3.77
|H. Sohail
|6
|2
|11
|2
|1.83
Match Details
- Date
- 7th - 11th Feb 2020
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- N J Llong, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- S Raza
Live Commentary
-
32.1
Abu Jayed to Shan Masood. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
31.6
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
31.5
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
31.4
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
31.3
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
31.2
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
31.1
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
30.6
FOUR! Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Clubbed away, Babar has so much time to play the ball that he doesn't even need to go onto the back foot. That should settle him down after a frantic start to his innings.
-
30.5
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
30.4
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
30.3
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
30.2
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
30.1
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
29.6
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
29.5
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Haque.
-
29.4
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Hossain. This could prove to be a vital miss. Babar has a rush of blood and looks to launch one towards Islamabad and it skews straight up. Ebadat tries to gobble it over his shoulder and it slips out of his grasp. Not simple but still should've been taken. You've got to feel for Taijul.
-
29.3
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
29.2
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
29.1
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to leg slip for 1 run, mis-fielded by Das.
-
28.6
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
28.5
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
28.4
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hossain.
-
28.3
Abu Jayed to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
28.2
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Haque.
-
28.1
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hossain.
-
27.6
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
27.5
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hassan.
-
27.4
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Hassan.
-
27.3
FOUR! Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Thumped to the boundary, Masood used his height to get on top of the bounce masterfully. The left-handed opener is straight back into his groove this afternoon.
-
27.2
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
27.1
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
26.6
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
Shan Masood strides off with a smile on his face because he has played beautifully in that morning session. After losing his opening partner early he set about rebuilding with his skipper Azhar Ali in a partnership of 91. They scored freely with the Bangladesh seamers struggling for control, until the impressive Abu Jayed broke the stand by having Azhar snaffled in the slips. Masood will resume on 59 after the break, while the tourists will be looking to continue the pressure they built towards the end of the session.
-
26.5
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
26.4
Abu Jayed to Shan Masood. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hossain.
-
26.3
Abu Jayed to Shan Masood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
26.2
Abu Jayed to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
26.1
Abu Jayed to Shan Masood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
25.6
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
25.5
Taijul Islam to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
25.4
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
25.3
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
25.2
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
25.1
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
24.6
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
24.5
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
24.4
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
24.3
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
24.2
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
24.1
Abu Jayed to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.6
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
23.5
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
23.4
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hossain.
-
23.3
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
23.2
Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
23.1
APPEAL! Taijul Islam to Shan Masood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, by Shanto, appeal made for Caught.