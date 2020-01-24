Cricket Match
Pakistan
Bangladesh
119-3 (17.3 ov)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Bangladesh 1st
|119-3 (17.3 ov)
|Bangladesh are 119 for 3 with 2.3 overs left
Bangladesh 1st Innings119-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal
|run out (Rauf)
|39
|34
|4
|1
|114.71
|M.N. Sheikh
|c Ahmed b Khan
|43
|41
|3
|2
|104.88
|L.K. Das
|run out (Khan)
|12
|13
|2
|0
|92.31
|M. Mahmudullah (c)
|Not out
|11
|8
|1
|0
|137.50
|A.H. Dhrubo
|Not out
|9
|9
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|17.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|119
Fall of Wickets
- 71 Iqbal 10.6ov
- 98 Das 14.3ov
- 98 Sheikh 14.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.I. Wasim
|3
|0
|15
|0
|5.00
|S.S. Afridi
|3
|0
|21
|0
|7.00
|M. Hasnain
|4
|0
|36
|0
|9.00
|H. Rauf
|2.2
|0
|13
|0
|5.57
|Malik
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|S. Khan
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpires
- A Raza, S Raza
- TV Umpire
- A Shahab
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- T R Sheikh
Live Commentary
-
17.3
Haris Rauf to Mahmudullah. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
17.2
Haris Rauf to Afif Hossain. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, bottom edge to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
17.1
Haris Rauf to Afif Hossain. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
17.1
Wide Haris Rauf to Afif Hossain. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
16.6
Shaheen Afridi to Afif Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
16.5
Shaheen Afridi to Afif Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
-
16.4
Shaheen Afridi to Mahmudullah. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
16.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Mahmudullah. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. It's time to go. Mahmudullad lofts dreamily over long on.
-
16.2
Shaheen Afridi to Afif Hossain. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
16.1
Shaheen Afridi to Mahmudullah. Length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
15.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
15.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Afif Hossain. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
15.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Mahmudullah. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
15.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Afif Hossain. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
15.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Afif Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
14.6
Shadab Khan to Afif Hossain. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
14.5
Shadab Khan to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
14.4
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, down leg side down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Ahmed. Shadab beats Naim in the flight and he hacks it up to long on. Bangladesh are getting pegged back now.
-
14.3
OUT! Run Out. Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by Khan. The second run out of the day and that is brilliant fielding from Shadab. Chased it back off his own bowling, slid and delivered a pinpoint throw to leave Liton floundering short of his ground. Great work.
-
14.2
Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
14.1
Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
13.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Liton Das. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
13.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
13.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Mohammad Naim. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
13.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Liton Das. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
13.2
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Liton Das. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Tucked around the corner for four.
-
13.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
12.6
Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.5
Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.4
Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.3
Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.2
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
12.1
SIX! Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed over long off for 6 runs.
-
11.6
FOUR! Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
11.5
Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
11.4
Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
11.3
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Naim. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
11.2
Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
11.1
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Naim. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
11.1
Wide Imad Wasim to Mohammad Naim. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
10.6
OUT! Run Out. Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rauf, by Rizwan.
-
10.5
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
10.4
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
10.3
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
10.2
Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
10.1
SIX! Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
9.6
Haris Rauf to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali. Halfway stage. Bangladesh really need to step on it with ten wickets in hand.
-
9.5
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Naim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.
-
9.4
Haris Rauf to Tamim Iqbal. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
9.3
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Naim. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
9.2
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
9.1
Haris Rauf to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
8.6
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
8.5
Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
8.5
Wide Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
8.4
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
8.3
Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
8.3
Wide Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
8.2
Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
8.1
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.