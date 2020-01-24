Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

 

In Play
Badge

Bangladesh

119-3  (17.3 ov)

Bangladesh are 119 for 3 with 2.3 overs left

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

SUMMARY
Bangladesh 1st 119-3 (17.3 ov)
Bangladesh are 119 for 3 with 2.3 overs left

Bangladesh 1st Innings119-3

bangladesh Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T. Iqbal run out (Rauf) 39 34 4 1 114.71
M.N. Sheikh c Ahmed b Khan 43 41 3 2 104.88
L.K. Das run out (Khan) 12 13 2 0 92.31
M. Mahmudullah (c) Not out 11 8 1 0 137.50
A.H. Dhrubo Not out 9 9 0 0 100.00
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 17.3 Overs, 3 wkts 119
To Bat: 
M.M. Ali,
S. Sarkar,
S. Islam,
A.I. Biplob,
M. Rahman,
A. Hossain

Fall of Wickets

  1. 71 Iqbal 10.6ov
  2. 98 Das 14.3ov
  3. 98 Sheikh 14.4ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.I. Wasim 3 0 15 0 5.00
S.S. Afridi 3 0 21 0 7.00
M. Hasnain 4 0 36 0 9.00
H. Rauf 2.2 0 13 0 5.57
Malik 1 0 6 0 6.00
S. Khan 4 0 26 1 6.50

Match Details

Date
24th Jan 2020
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Umpires
A Raza, S Raza
TV Umpire
A Shahab
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
T R Sheikh

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 24, 2020 10:22am

  •  

    17.3

    Haris Rauf to Mahmudullah. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    17.2

    Haris Rauf to Afif Hossain. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, bottom edge to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    17.1

    Haris Rauf to Afif Hossain. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    17.1

    Wide Haris Rauf to Afif Hossain. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    16.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Afif Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    16.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Afif Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    16.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Mahmudullah. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    16.3

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Mahmudullah. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. It's time to go. Mahmudullad lofts dreamily over long on.

  •  

    16.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Afif Hossain. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    16.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Mahmudullah. Length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    15.6

    Muhammad Hasnain to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    15.5

    Muhammad Hasnain to Afif Hossain. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    15.4

    Muhammad Hasnain to Mahmudullah. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    15.3

    Muhammad Hasnain to Afif Hossain. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    15.2

    Muhammad Hasnain to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    15.1

    Muhammad Hasnain to Afif Hossain. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    14.6

    Shadab Khan to Afif Hossain. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    14.5

    Shadab Khan to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  • 14.4

    OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, down leg side down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Ahmed. Shadab beats Naim in the flight and he hacks it up to long on. Bangladesh are getting pegged back now.

  • 14.3

    OUT! Run Out. Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by Khan. The second run out of the day and that is brilliant fielding from Shadab. Chased it back off his own bowling, slid and delivered a pinpoint throw to leave Liton floundering short of his ground. Great work.

  •  

    14.2

    Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    14.1

    Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    13.6

    Muhammad Hasnain to Liton Das. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    13.5

    Muhammad Hasnain to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    13.4

    Muhammad Hasnain to Mohammad Naim. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    13.3

    Muhammad Hasnain to Liton Das. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Liton Das. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Tucked around the corner for four.

  •  

    13.1

    Muhammad Hasnain to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    12.6

    Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    12.5

    Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    12.4

    Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    12.3

    Shadab Khan to Liton Das. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    12.2

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    12.1

    SIX! Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    FOUR! Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    11.4

    Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    11.3

    Imad Wasim to Mohammad Naim. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    11.2

    Imad Wasim to Liton Das. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    11.1

    Imad Wasim to Mohammad Naim. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    11.1

    Wide Imad Wasim to Mohammad Naim. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  • 10.6

    OUT! Run Out. Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rauf, by Rizwan.

  •  

    10.5

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    10.4

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    10.3

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    10.2

    Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    10.1

    SIX! Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Haris Rauf to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali. Halfway stage. Bangladesh really need to step on it with ten wickets in hand.

  •  

    9.5

    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Naim. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hasnain.

  •  

    9.4

    Haris Rauf to Tamim Iqbal. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    9.3

    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Naim. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    9.2

    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Naim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    9.1

    Haris Rauf to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    8.6

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    8.5

    Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    8.5

    Wide Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    8.4

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    8.3

    Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    8.3

    Wide Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    8.2

    Shadab Khan to Tamim Iqbal. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    8.1

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Naim. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

