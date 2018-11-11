Cricket Match
Pakistan
47-0 (9.5 ov)
New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Pakistan 1st
|45-0 (9.3 ov)
|Pakistan are 47 for 0 with 40.1 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings45-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F. Zaman
|Not out
|30
|34
|4
|0
|88.24
|M. Hafeez
|Not out
|17
|25
|1
|0
|68.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|9.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|45
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.J. Henry
|5
|0
|22
|0
|4.40
|Boult
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.50
|L.H. Ferguson
|0.4
|0
|3
|0
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, S Raza
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R Riaz
Live Commentary
9.5
Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
9.4
Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sodhi.
9.3
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
9.2
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Watling.
9.1
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
8.6
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
8.5
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Slower ball full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, shy attempt by Henry, fielded by Latham.
-
8.4
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Ferguson. A bit of good fortune for Fakhar. Henry surprised him with the bouncer and it could have gone anywhere. Luckily for Fakhar, it fell just short of Ferguson at short fine leg
8.3
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Nicholls, fielded by Taylor.
8.2
FOUR! Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Fakhar is looking in very dangerous form here, lovely drive down the ground.
8.1
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Boult, fielded by Munro.
7.6
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Watling.
-
7.5
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Boult.
7.4
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Boult.
7.3
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
6.6
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Henry.
6.5
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
6.4
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Munro.
6.3
FOUR! Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Another wristy flick from Fakhar, this time taking the aerial route. The ball positively raced to the boundary.
6.2
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to square leg for no runs, fielded by Watling.
6.1
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
5.6
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Worker.
5.5
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump no foot movement pushing, bat-pad to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
FOUR! Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Fakhar, very wristy shot this time to get the ball square of the wicket
5.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Slower ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. First boundary for Fakhar Zaman, picks the gap perfectly!
5.2
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Watling.
5.1
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
4.6
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
4.5
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Taylor.
-
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by de Grandhomme.
-
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pulling, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
3.6
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
3.5
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Worker.
3.4
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Ferguson.
3.3
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.
3.2
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, bat-pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
3.1
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
2.6
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
2.5
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
2.4
FOUR! Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. He gets it past Watling this time! First boundary for Pakistan.
2.3
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
2.2
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Watling.
2.1
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Watling.
1.6
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Worker, fielded by Sodhi.
1.5
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
1.4
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump no foot movement flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Worker.
1.3
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Boult.
1.2
Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
1.1
NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Munro.
0.6
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Watling.
0.5
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
0.4
Matt Henry to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
0.3
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Watling.
0.2
Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, to leg no foot movement working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Worker.
0.1
NEW BALL. Matt Henry to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Taylor.