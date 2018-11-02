Cricket Match
Pakistan
New Zealand
153-7 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|153-7 (20.0 ov)
|New Zealand are 153 for 7 - Between Innings
New Zealand 1st Innings153-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C. Munro
|s Ahmed b Hafeez
|44
|28
|4
|2
|157.14
|G.D. Phillips
|c Ahmed b Afridi
|5
|12
|0
|0
|41.67
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|c Zaman b Afridi
|37
|34
|2
|0
|108.82
|C. de Grandhomme
|c Malik b Wasim
|4
|8
|0
|0
|50.00
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|run out (Ali)
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|C.J. Anderson
|Not out
|44
|25
|4
|2
|176.00
|T.L. Seifert
|c Khan b Afridi
|11
|7
|1
|1
|157.14
|T.G. Southee
|run out (Ahmed)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.F. Milne
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2nb, 1w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|153
- To Bat:
- A.F. Milne,
- I.S. Sodhi
- A.Y. Patel
Fall of Wickets
- 50 Phillips 5.5ov
- 56 Munro 6.6ov
- 67 de Grandhomme 9.4ov
- 83 Taylor 12.4ov
- 125 Williamson 17.1ov
- 148 Seifert 19.2ov
- 149 Southee 19.4ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|F. Ashraf
|3
|0
|27
|0
|9.00
|Hafeez
|2
|0
|12
|1
|6.00
|H. Ali
|3
|0
|43
|0
|14.33
|S.S. Afridi
|4
|0
|20
|3
|5.00
|S. Khan
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Nov 2018
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- S Raza, R Riaz
- TV Umpire
- A Yaqoob
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- T R Sheikh
Live Commentary
-
19.6
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Length ball, off stump backing away Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
Not a bad total from New Zealand. They will be happy to defend that. Munro got things off to a rapid start, Williamson nudged it round in the middle overs, and Anderson finished things off. Shaheen Afridi the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, he was brilliant tonight. Find out shortly if the hosts can chase this down.
-
19.5
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
19.4
OUT! Run Out. Shaheen Afridi to Tim Southee. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper, fielded by Ahmed, by Afridi. Southee sacrifices his wicket to get Anderson back on strike. Swish and a miss through to Sarfraz, who chucks it back to the bowler, and Afridi underarms it into the stumps at the non-striker's. Southee not in the picture.
-
19.3
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Full toss, middle stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
19.2
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Khan. Gone this time. In the arc for Seifert, but he doesn't pick the change in pace. Through the shot too early, and it comes right off the bottom end. Pouched with ease in the deep.
-
19.1
SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Knew that Afridi was going to look for the yorker, so went for the ramp, and executes superbly. Jumps across, uses the pace, and lobs the keeper for six.
-
18.6
APPEAL! Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Malik, appeal made for Run Out.
-
18.5
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
18.4
SIX! Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That is right in the slot for Anderson, and he takes full advantage. Swiped from outside off over cow corner.
-
18.3
Hasan Ali to Tim Seifert. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
18.2
FOUR! Hasan Ali to Tim Seifert. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Seifert meets it on the full, and drills through the covers. The sweeper cannot get round to cut it off. New Zealand need a good last couple of overs to post a defendable total.
-
18.1
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
17.6
Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Khan.
-
17.5
Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
17.4
Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Khan.
-
17.3
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Yorker, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
17.2
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
17.1
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Off cutter half volley, to leg moves in front flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Zaman. The Kiwi captain departs. Just chips this down the throat of deep square leg. Doesn't look to clear the ropes, but just to dink it away into the gap. Ends up hitting it better than he thought, and picks out Zaman in the deep.
-
16.6
FOUR! Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Might have played that through his own legs. Hasan Ali does get the yorker this time, but the line is wrong. Anderson tickles it away past short fine leg.
-
16.5
FOUR! Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Decides to dig it in, and gets spanked away to the fence. Anderson is hanging back, and produces a devastating pull shot. Went like a rocket.
-
16.4
SIX! Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. So close to executing the yorker, but gets punished for just missing his mark. Low full toss, and dispatched over long on for a maximum.
-
16.3
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
16.2
Hasan Ali to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
16.1
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Yorker, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
15.6
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
15.5
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
15.4
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Leg spinner yorker, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
15.3
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
15.2
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
15.1
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. He's so good at that shot. Big stride to smother the spin, then crunches it over the top for four.
-
14.6
FOUR! Faheem Ashraf to Corey Anderson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Agricultural from Anderson. Not pretty, but effective. Drags this away through mid wicket, splitting the deep fielders.
-
14.5
Faheem Ashraf to Corey Anderson. Yorker, off stump on the front foot flick, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
14.4
FOUR! Faheem Ashraf to Corey Anderson. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Brute force from Anderson. Picks up the legnth early, and hoicks it away for four.
-
14.3
Faheem Ashraf to Corey Anderson. Yorker, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
14.2
Faheem Ashraf to Kane Williamson. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
14.1
Faheem Ashraf to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Afridi, fielded by Ali.
-
13.6
Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
13.5
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
13.4
Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, to leg backing away cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
13.3
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
13.2
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
13.1
Shaheen Afridi to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
12.6
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
12.6
Wide Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
12.5
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
12.4
OUT! Run Out. Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali, by Khan. Not what the Kiwis needed. Williamson nudges into the legside, and they take on a very risky second run. It is excellent stuff from Asif Ali. Bullet throw, right into Shadab's hands, and he dislodges the bails to send Taylor on his way.
-
12.3
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Perfection from Kane Williamson. Lofted drive over extra cover, nice high elbow, beautiful to watch.
-
12.2
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
12.1
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
11.6
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Azam.
Not had a boundary since the fifth over. New Zealand are going nowhere. They have their two most experienced men at the crease to up the tempo, though.
-
11.5
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Arm length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
11.4
Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
11.3
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Arm length ball, down leg side down the track flick, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
11.2
Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
11.1
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
10.6
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Azam.
-
10.5
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
10.4
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump moves in front sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.3
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
10.2
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
10.1
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.