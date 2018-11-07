Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

219
Result
Badge

New Zealand

266-9

New Zealand win by 47 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Trent Boult's hat-trick eased New Zealand to a 47-run win over Pakistan

Danny Morrison and Shane Bond are the two other Black Cap players to take one-day hat-tricks

New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series 1-0

Trent Boult became only the third New Zealand player to claim a one-day international hat-trick as the Black Caps secured the first victory of their tour against Pakistan.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Pakistan won all three Twenty20 clashes but the tourists come out on top in the first ODI despite only managing 266-9 in Abu Dhabi, with new father Boult the star of the show.

Playing his first match of the tour, the 29-year-old took three wickets in just the third over of the Pakistan reply, bowling Fakhar Zaman (1) before having Babar Azam caught by Ross Taylor and then trapping Mohammad Hafeez lbw for first-ball ducks.

Only Danny Morrison and Shane Bond had previously taken hat-tricks in the one-day format for the Kiwis.

That left Pakistan 8-3 in their chase of 267 but they rallied, with Sarfraz Ahmed (64) and Imad Wasim (50) putting on 103 for the seventh wicket to give them a chance of victory.

But, when Wasim became the eighth man out with the score on 219, the game was up and Pakistan lost their final three wickets without adding a run as they fell to a 47-run defeat.

Earlier, Taylor top-scored with 80 and added 130 alongside Tom Latham (68), while a late partnership of 42 between Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi was also important.

Match Details

Date
7th Nov 2018
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
J S Wilson, S Raza
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A Yaqoob

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq c de Grandhomme b Ferguson 34
F. Zaman b Boult 1
M.B. Azam c Taylor b Boult 0
M. Hafeez lbw Boult 0
S. Malik c Williamson b de Grandhomme 30
S. Ahmed b de Grandhomme 64
S. Khan c Latham b Sodhi 7
S.I. Wasim c de Grandhomme b Southee 50
H. Ali c Boult b Ferguson 16
S.S. Afridi b Ferguson 0
Extras 1nb, 12w, 4lb 17
Total All Out, 47.2 Overs 219
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 10 1 54 3
Southee 9 1 31 1
L.H. Ferguson 9.2 0 36 3
C. de Grandhomme 10 0 40 2
I.S. Sodhi 9 0 54 1
Full Bowling Card

