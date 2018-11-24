Cricket Match
Pakistan
27-2 (11.5 ov)
New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Pakistan 1st
|27-2 (11.5 ov)
|Pakistan are 27 for 2
Pakistan 1st Innings27-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|c Latham b de Grandhomme
|9
|27
|2
|0
|33.33
|M. Hafeez
|c Latham b de Grandhomme
|9
|24
|1
|0
|37.50
|A. Ali
|Not out
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|H. Sohail
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|11.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|27
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Hafeez 7.2ov
- 25 ul-Haq 9.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|5
|2
|13
|0
|2.60
|C. de Grandhomme
|5.1
|1
|12
|2
|2.32
|N Wagner
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 24th - 28th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- S Raza
Live Commentary
-
11.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Haris Sohail. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
11.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Haris Sohail. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
11.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Haris Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
11.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Haris Sohail. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
11.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Haris Sohail. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
10.6
Neil Wagner to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
10.5
Neil Wagner to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
10.4
Neil Wagner to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, down leg side no foot movement flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Patel.
-
10.3
Neil Wagner to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
10.2
Neil Wagner to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
10.1
Neil Wagner to Azhar Ali. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
9.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Haris Sohail. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
9.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Haris Sohail. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
9.4
OUT! Caught. Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip, by Latham. Edged to Latham again and he takes another good catch. That will be a relief for Latham, having dropped Imam not long ago.
-
9.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Azhar Ali. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
9.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
9.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
8.6
Trent Boult to Imam ul-Haq. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
8.5
Trent Boult to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
8.4
Trent Boult to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump no foot movement working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
8.3
Trent Boult to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
8.2
Trent Boult to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
8.1
Trent Boult to Imam ul-Haq. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
7.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.4
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. De Grandhomme finds the edge again but keeper and first slip leave it for each other and it goes through for four. Can Azhar make them regret that?
-
7.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Azhar Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
7.2
OUT! Caught. Colin de Grandhomme to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, off stump down the track defending, outside edge to second slip, by Latham. This time Latham makes no mistake. A smart low catch sees the end of Hafeez.
-
7.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.6
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
6.5
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.4
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.3
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, middle stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
6.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, to leg no foot movement glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Boult strays onto the pads, and Hafeez nmore than happy to capitalise on this occasion.
-
6.1
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
5.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
5.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
5.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
5.3
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
5.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
5.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
4.6
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
4.5
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Raval.
-
4.4
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
4.3
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Short, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
4.2
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
4.1
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.6
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to second slip for no runs, dropped catch by Latham, fielded by Williamson. Dropped catch by Latham at second slip! It looked like he was beaten for pace by that flashing edge.
-
3.5
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patel.
-
3.4
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.3
FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. A carbon copy from Imam. Sumptuous drive.
-
3.2
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
3.1
Colin de Grandhomme to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.6
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
2.5
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.4
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.3
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.
-
2.2
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, bottom edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
2.1
Trent Boult to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Watling.