Cricket Match
Pakistan
New Zealand
148-4 (37.2 ov)
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|148-4 (37.2 ov)
|New Zealand are 148 for 4 with 12.4 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings148-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|G.H. Worker
|b Hafeez
|28
|50
|2
|0
|56.00
|C. Munro
|c Hafeez b Afridi
|13
|10
|1
|1
|130.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|run out (Afridi)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|Not out
|59
|92
|3
|0
|64.13
|T.W.M. Latham
|b Afridi
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|H.M. Nicholls
|Not out
|33
|62
|1
|0
|53.23
|Extras
|8w, 5lb
|13
|Total
|37.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|148
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Munro 1.6ov
- 25 Williamson 3.3ov
- 71 Worker 14.4ov
- 73 Latham 15.6ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|F. Ashraf
|7
|1
|26
|0
|3.71
|S.S. Afridi
|7
|1
|32
|2
|4.57
|H. Ali
|5.1
|0
|31
|0
|6.00
|Hafeez
|10
|0
|31
|1
|3.10
|S. Khan
|6
|0
|15
|0
|2.50
|S.I. Wasim
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Nov 2018
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- N J Llong, S Raza
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R Riaz
Live Commentary
-
37.2
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
37.1
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
36.6
Shadab Khan to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
36.5
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
36.4
Shadab Khan to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
36.3
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
36.2
Shadab Khan to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
36.1
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
35.6
Shaheen Afridi to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
35.5
Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
35.4
Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
35.3
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Banged in short and it sits up and Taylor is onto it in a flash, he's so strong through mid-wicket. Sarfraz isn't too impressed with that choice of delivery from Shaheen.
-
35.2
Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
35.1
Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
34.6
Shadab Khan to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
34.5
Shadab Khan to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
34.4
Shadab Khan to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
34.3
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam. That's a second consecutive 50 for Ross Taylor in this series, he's been in great form in ODI cricket this year. New Zealand will be hoping he can lead them to a strong total in the latter stages of this innings.
-
34.2
Shadab Khan to Henry Nicholls. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
34.1
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
33.6
Faheem Ashraf to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front dropped, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
33.5
Faheem Ashraf to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
33.4
Faheem Ashraf to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Malik.
-
33.3
Faheem Ashraf to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
33.2
FOUR! Faheem Ashraf to Henry Nicholls. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Nicholls finally has a boundary! It was in the air for a while and there were some cries of catch but it went in the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket.
-
33.1
Faheem Ashraf to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
32.6
Imad Wasim to Henry Nicholls. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq. The spinners are yet to concede a boundary so far today in their combined sixteen overs, very impressive.
-
32.5
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
32.4
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
32.3
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
32.2
Imad Wasim to Henry Nicholls. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
32.1
Imad Wasim to Henry Nicholls. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
31.6
Faheem Ashraf to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
31.5
Faheem Ashraf to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Azam, fielded by Wasim.
-
31.4
Faheem Ashraf to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, down leg side down the track working, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
31.3
Faheem Ashraf to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
31.2
Faheem Ashraf to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
31.1
Faheem Ashraf to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, direct hit by Khan.
-
30.6
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
30.5
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
30.4
Imad Wasim to Henry Nicholls. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper for 1 run, dropped catch by Ahmed. Thick edge from Nicholls, I don't think you can really call that a chance though. It was a big deflection and hit Sarfraz more than anything.
-
30.3
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
30.2
Imad Wasim to Henry Nicholls. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
30.1
Imad Wasim to Henry Nicholls. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
29.6
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
29.5
Hasan Ali to Henry Nicholls. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
29.4
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
29.3
FOUR! Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, past long off for 4 runs. Finally New Zealand have a boundary! A shuffle of the feet from Ross Taylor and he's able to drive the ball back down the ground. Hasan Ali fell over in his follow through and the ball nearly hit him as it came back off Taylor's bat!
-
29.2
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
29.1
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
28.6
Mohammad Hafeez to Ross Taylor. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf. That's the end of a very miserly spell from Hafeez, excellent bowling. He really worked out how to make life difficult for the batsmen on this pitch.
-
28.5
Mohammad Hafeez to Henry Nicholls. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
28.4
Mohammad Hafeez to Henry Nicholls. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
28.3
Mohammad Hafeez to Henry Nicholls. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
28.2
Mohammad Hafeez to Henry Nicholls. Off break length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Hafeez.
-
28.1
Mohammad Hafeez to Ross Taylor. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Azam.