Cricket Match
Pakistan
33-1 (6.0 ov)
New Zealand
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Pakistan 1st
|33-1 (6.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 33 for 1 with 14.0 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings33-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F. Zaman
|c Chapman b Ferguson
|11
|16
|1
|0
|68.75
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|18
|17
|2
|0
|105.88
|M. Hafeez
|Not out
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|0
|Total
|6.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|33
Fall of Wickets
- 29 Zaman 5.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.H.A. Rance
|3
|0
|13
|0
|4.33
|Southee
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|L.H. Ferguson
|0.5
|0
|1
|1
|1.20
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A Yaqoob, R Riaz
- TV Umpire
- S Raza
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- T R Sheikh
Live Commentary
-
5.6
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Hafeez. Leg cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Hafeez. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chapman.
-
5.4
Lockie Ferguson to Mohammad Hafeez. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
5.3
OUT! Caught. Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Chapman. Raw pace does the trick for Ferguson and New Zealand's good early pressure has finally paid dividends. Way too quick onto Fakhar and the ball hit the splice hard, spooning up for a simple catch.
-
5.2
Lockie Ferguson to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side backing away Slog, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
5.1
Lockie Ferguson to Babar Azam. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Williamson.
-
4.6
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
4.5
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Full toss, down leg side backing away flick, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Southee.
-
4.4
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.3
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
4.2
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. Back of a length, off stump backing away Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
4.1
FOUR! Seth Rance to Babar Azam. Out-swinging full toss, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Misses his length and Babar opens the face just at the last second to find the gap.
-
3.6
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chapman.
-
3.5
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
3.4
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, to mid on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ferguson.
-
3.3
Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
3.2
FOUR! Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Very unfortunate for the bowler. A thick inside edge and with fine leg inside the ring that will be a boundary for the batsman.
-
3.1
Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman. Full toss, down leg side backing away driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
2.6
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Taylor.
-
2.5
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Full toss, down leg side backing away driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
2.4
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
2.3
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, direct hit by Southee.
-
2.2
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Slower ball yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chapman.
-
2.1
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
1.6
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, direct hit by Southee.
-
1.5
FOUR! Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Sweetly struck through the covers. There was a mis-timed dive in the ring but he wouldn't have stopped it had the timing been perfect.
-
1.4
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
1.3
Tim Southee to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
1.2
Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, direct hit by Chapman.
-
1.1
Tim Southee to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
0.6
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chapman.
-
0.5
Seth Rance to Babar Azam. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, run save by Phillips, fielded by Munro.
-
0.4
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
0.3
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rance.
-
0.2
Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rance.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Seth Rance to Fakhar Zaman. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Seifert.