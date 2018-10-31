Cricket Match
Pakistan
148-6 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand
115-4
Pakistan vs New Zealand
New Zealand 1st Innings115-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C. Munro
|c Ali b Khan
|58
|42
|6
|3
|138.10
|G.D. Phillips
|b Ali
|12
|15
|2
|0
|80.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|c&b Wasim
|11
|16
|0
|0
|68.75
|C. de Grandhomme
|run out (Khan)
|6
|6
|0
|0
|100.00
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|Not out
|17
|15
|0
|0
|113.33
|C.J. Anderson
|Not out
|8
|10
|0
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|1w, 2lb
|3
|Total
|17.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|115
Fall of Wickets
- 50 Phillips 5.6ov
- 79 Munro 11.3ov
- 84 Williamson 12.4ov
- 89 de Grandhomme 13.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.50
|F. Ashraf
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|H. Ali
|3
|0
|26
|1
|8.67
|Hafeez
|3
|0
|13
|0
|4.33
|S. Khan
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.50
|S.S. Afridi
|1.1
|0
|7
|0
|6.00
Pakistan 1st Innings148-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.B. Azam
|c Seifert b Milne
|7
|9
|1
|0
|77.78
|S. Farhan
|c Munro b Patel
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|A. Ali
|c Phillips b de Grandhomme
|24
|21
|1
|1
|114.29
|M. Hafeez
|c Southee b Milne
|45
|36
|5
|2
|125.00
|S. Ahmed (c)
|c Anderson b Sodhi
|34
|26
|3
|1
|130.77
|S. Malik
|run out (Anderson)
|8
|7
|1
|0
|114.29
|F. Ashraf
|Not out
|10
|8
|0
|1
|125.00
|S.I. Wasim
|Not out
|14
|5
|1
|1
|280.00
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|148
- To Bat:
- S. Khan,
- H. Ali,
- S.S. Afridi
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Azam 2.2ov
- 10 Farhan 3.1ov
- 77 Hafeez 11.4ov
- 93 Ali 14.2ov
- 121 Ahmed 17.4ov
- 123 Malik 17.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.Y. Patel
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|Southee
|4
|0
|30
|0
|7.50
|Milne
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7.00
|C. de Grandhomme
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8.00
|I.S. Sodhi
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|Munro
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Oct 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- S Raza, A Yaqoob
- TV Umpire
- R Riaz
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- T R Sheikh
Live Commentary
17.2
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Khan, appeal made for L.B.W.
17.1
Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
17.1
Wide Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Half volley, down leg side no foot movement, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
16.6
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run.
-
16.5
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
16.4
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run.
-
16.3
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Farhan.
-
16.2
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 2 runs, fielded by Khan, fielded by Ashraf.
-
16.1
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.
-
15.6
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
15.5
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.4
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.3
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
15.2
Shadab Khan to Corey Anderson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
15.1
Shadab Khan to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
14.6
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
14.5
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
14.4
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Back of a length, off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
14.3
Hasan Ali to Corey Anderson. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
14.2
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
14.1
Hasan Ali to Ross Taylor. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
13.6
Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Wasim.
-
13.5
Shaheen Afridi to Corey Anderson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
13.4
OUT! Run Out. Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully, direct hit by Khan. Great piece of fielding by Khan who dismisses de Grandhomme with a direct hit.
-
13.3
Shaheen Afridi to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit body back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
13.2
Shaheen Afridi to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
13.1
Shaheen Afridi to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
12.6
Imad Wasim to Colin de Grandhomme. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
12.5
Imad Wasim to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
12.4
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler, by Wasim. Cheap dismissal for Williamson. He looks to flick it into the leg side but the ball loops up straight back to the bowler for a simple caught and bowled.
-
12.3
Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
12.2
Imad Wasim to Colin de Grandhomme. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
12.1
Imad Wasim to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
11.6
Shadab Khan to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
11.5
Shadab Khan to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
11.4
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
11.3
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Colin Munro. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Ali. Huge wicket for Pakistan as Munro looks to hit big down the ground again however this time finding the safe hands of Ali.
-
11.2
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Colin Munro. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
11.1
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Azam.
-
10.6
FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
10.5
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
10.4
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Ali. 50 for Munro, great Innings by the left hander as he moves onto 50 off just 39 balls.
-
10.3
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
10.2
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.1
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
9.6
Shadab Khan to Colin Munro. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Farhan.
-
9.5
Shadab Khan to Colin Munro. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
9.4
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
9.3
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
9.2
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
9.1
Shadab Khan to Colin Munro. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
8.6
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
8.5
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
8.4
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
8.3
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot dropped, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
8.2
Mohammad Hafeez to Colin Munro. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
8.1
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.