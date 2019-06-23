Cricket Match
Pakistan
89-1 (17.0 ov)
S Africa
Pakistan vs S Africa
|Pakistan 1st
|89-1 (17.0 ov)
|Pakistan are 89 for 1 with 32.5 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings89-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. ul-Haq
|Not out
|42
|51
|6
|0
|82.35
|F. Zaman
|c Amla b Tahir
|44
|50
|6
|1
|88.00
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|1nb, 1w,
|2
|Total
|17.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|89
Fall of Wickets
- 81 Zaman 14.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|5
|0
|22
|0
|4.40
|L. Ngidi
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|C.H. Morris
|5
|0
|26
|0
|5.20
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|M I T Tahir
|1.5
|0
|6
|1
|3.27
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Jun 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- S Ravi
Live Commentary
-
16.6
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
16.5
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
16.4
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
16.3
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
16.2
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
16.1
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
15.6
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
15.5
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
15.4
FOUR! Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
15.3
Chris Morris to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
15.2
Chris Morris to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
15.1
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
14.6
Imran Tahir to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
14.5
OUT! Caught. Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman. Leg spinner length ball, off stump moves in front Scoop, top edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip, by Amla.
-
14.4
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Morris.
-
14.3
Imran Tahir to Imam ul-Haq. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
14.2
Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.
-
14.1
FOUR! Imran Tahir to Fakhar Zaman. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.7
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.6
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller.
-
13.5
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
13.4
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
13.3
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
13.2
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
13.1
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
12.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
12.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Morris.
-
12.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, run save by Markram.
-
12.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
12.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, run save by Tahir.
-
12.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Morris, fielded by Miller.
-
11.6
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
11.5
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, outside edge to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
11.4
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
11.3
FOUR! Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Short, down leg side on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. To add insult to injury the very next ball gets hammered to the same boundary which Tahir is patrolling.
-
11.2
APPEAL! Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for no runs, by Tahir, appeal made for Caught. Drama at Lords. Tahir believes he has taken a stunner out in the deep but Fakhar is not moving. Soft signal is not out which hasn't improved Faf's mood. Plenty of replays for the third umpire to check out and they all seem to suggest the ball might have touched the ground. Nothing conclusive to overturn the original call so not out remains.
-
11.1
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
10.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.
-
10.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
10.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
10.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Rabada.
-
10.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Imam ul-Haq. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
10.1
FREE HIT. Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
10.1
No ball Andile Phehlukwayo to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada. Oversteps first ball. Fakhar will be winding up to smash the next delivery.
-
9.6
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.
-
9.5
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
9.4
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
9.3
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
9.2
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.
-
9.1
Chris Morris to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
8.6
Kagiso Rabada to Imam ul-Haq. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
8.5
Kagiso Rabada to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
8.4
Kagiso Rabada to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
8.3
Kagiso Rabada to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
8.2
Kagiso Rabada to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
8.1
Kagiso Rabada to Fakhar Zaman. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
7.6
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
7.5
FOUR! Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Through the gap at first slip. Hashim Amla is a little wider trying to cover more space but it doesn't pay off this time.
-
7.4
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by van der Dussen.
-
7.3
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
7.2
Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
7.1
FOUR! Chris Morris to Imam ul-Haq. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Gentle start from Chris Morris. Floaty delivery outside off stump which is punched back down the ground.