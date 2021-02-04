Cricket Match
Pakistan
120-3 (50.4 ov)
S Africa
Pakistan vs S Africa
|Pakistan 1st
|120-3 (50.4 ov)
|Pakistan are 120 for 3
Pakistan 1st Innings120-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. Butt
|c de Kock b Maharaj
|15
|36
|3
|0
|41.67
|A. Ali
|c Markram b Nortje
|6
|43
|1
|0
|13.95
|A. Ali
|lbw Maharaj
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|64
|102
|10
|0
|62.75
|F. Alam
|Not out
|32
|116
|4
|0
|27.59
|Extras
|2nb, 1b,
|3
|Total
|50.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|120
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Butt 11.1ov
- 21 Ali 13.4ov
- 22 Ali 14.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|10
|1
|29
|0
|2.90
|A. Nortje
|10
|3
|18
|1
|1.80
|K.A. Maharaj
|21.4
|6
|46
|2
|2.12
|G.F. Linde
|2.5
|1
|2
|0
|0.71
|Elgar
|1.1
|0
|6
|0
|5.14
|P.W.A. Mulder
|5
|1
|18
|0
|3.60
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Feb 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- A Yaqoob
- Match Referee
- M J Malik
- Reserve Umpire
- M R A Khan
Live Commentary
-
50.4
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
50.3
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run.
-
50.2
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
50.1
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
49.6
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje. Pakistan's skipper Babar and Fawad steadied up the innings very well. South Africa is in a desperate need of a wicket.
-
49.5
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
49.4
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
49.3
Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mulder.
-
49.2
Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
49.1
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Elgar.
-
48.6
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
48.5
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
48.4
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
48.3
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
48.2
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.
-
48.1
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
47.6
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje, fielded by Bavuma.
-
47.5
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
47.4
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Full toss, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Nortje, fielded by Elgar.
-
47.3
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
47.2
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
47.1
Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mulder.
-
46.6
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
46.5
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mulder.
-
46.4
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
46.3
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
46.2
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
46.1
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
45.6
Anrich Nortje to Fawad Alam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
45.5
Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
45.4
Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
45.3
Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
45.2
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
45.1
Anrich Nortje to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
44.6
Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
44.5
Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
44.4
Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
44.4
No ball Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
44.3
Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
44.2
Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
44.1
FOUR! Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
43.6
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
43.5
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
43.4
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
43.3
Keshav Maharaj to Fawad Alam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run.
-
43.2
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
43.1
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs.
-
42.6
Wiaan Mulder to Fawad Alam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
42.5
Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
42.4
FOUR! Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Babar makes use of the half-volley and converts it as a boundary.
-
42.3
Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
42.2
Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
42.1
Wiaan Mulder to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Mulder.
-
41.6
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Mulder.
-
41.5
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
41.4
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
41.3
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
41.2
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
41.1
Keshav Maharaj to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Markram.