Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

 
Delay
Badge

Sri Lanka

 

Start delayed due to rain

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Cricket World Cup - Day Nine LIVE!

Follow all the action from Bristol as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
7th Jun 2019
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
N J Llong, I J Gould
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R J Tucker