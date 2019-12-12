Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Dhananjaya de Silva completed a half-century for Sri Lanka before rain reduced day two of the first Test against Pakistan to just 18.2 overs of play, in Rawalpindi.

De Silva began the day on 38no and moved onto 72no before the poor weather intervened to leave the visitors on 263-6 at stumps.

The disruption comes after almost 22 overs of play were lost on day one due to inclement conditions, frustrating fans witnessing Pakistan's first Test on home soil since the attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Sri Lanka started the day on 202-5 and De Silva and Niroshan Dickwella added a further 54 runs, improving their sixth-wicket stand to 67 before Pakistan claimed their first wicket of the day.

Paceman Shaheen Afridi made the breakthrough as Dickwella miscued to Babar Azam in the gully to depart for 33 off 63 deliveries.

De Silva survived a scare on 48 when Mohammad Rizwan leapt forward to claim a catch off Naseem Shah but replays confirmed the ball had bounced before reaching the wicketkeeper.

The right-hander brought up his fifty off the next ball by clipping Naseem for two runs to the leg side and continued to accumulate before showers stopped play.

"If we could get a 300-plus score, we could put Pakistan under pressure tomorrow," said Dickwella.

"With these (overcast) conditions, we have three good seamers and an off-spinner and we are confident they will get some purchase out of this wicket."

