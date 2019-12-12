Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

 
Badge

Sri Lanka

263-6  (86.3 ov)

Sri Lanka are 263 for 6

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Dhananjaya de Silva steadies Sri Lanka before rain wrecks day two of first Test against Pakistan

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva has hit 11 fours off 131 deliveries in his 72no

Dhananjaya de Silva completed a half-century for Sri Lanka before rain reduced day two of the first Test against Pakistan to just 18.2 overs of play, in Rawalpindi.

De Silva began the day on 38no and moved onto 72no before the poor weather intervened to leave the visitors on 263-6 at stumps.

The disruption comes after almost 22 overs of play were lost on day one due to inclement conditions, frustrating fans witnessing Pakistan's first Test on home soil since the attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Sri Lanka started the day on 202-5 and De Silva and Niroshan Dickwella added a further 54 runs, improving their sixth-wicket stand to 67 before Pakistan claimed their first wicket of the day.

Paceman Shaheen Afridi made the breakthrough as Dickwella miscued to Babar Azam in the gully to depart for 33 off 63 deliveries.

De Silva survived a scare on 48 when Mohammad Rizwan leapt forward to claim a catch off Naseem Shah but replays confirmed the ball had bounced before reaching the wicketkeeper.

The right-hander brought up his fifty off the next ball by clipping Naseem for two runs to the leg side and continued to accumulate before showers stopped play.

"If we could get a 300-plus score, we could put Pakistan under pressure tomorrow," said Dickwella.

"With these (overcast) conditions, we have three good seamers and an off-spinner and we are confident they will get some purchase out of this wicket."

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Dec 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne lbw Afridi 59
B.O.P. Fernando c Sohail b Shah 40
B.K.G. Mendis c Rizwan b Shinwari 10
A.D. Mathews c Shafiq b Shah 31
L.D. Chandimal b Abbas 2
D.M. de Silva Not out 72
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Azam b Afridi 33
M.D.K. Perera Not out 2
Extras 3nb, 5b, 6lb 14
Total 86.3 Overs 263 - 6
pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 24 9 56 1
S.S. Afridi 19.3 7 47 2
U.K. Shinwari 15 4 54 1
N. Shah 22 4 75 2
H. Sohail 3 0 12 0
Masood 1 1 0 0
Shafiq 2 0 8 0
